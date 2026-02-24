State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Intersection Improvement Project in Town of Lockport

Open House Set for Wednesday, February 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lockport Town Hall

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, February 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., regarding a proposed intersection improvement project at the intersections where Saunders Settlement Road (State Route 31) meet Campbell Boulevard (State Route 270)/Junction Road (State Route 93) and Lockport Bypass (State Route 93)/Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lockport, Niagara County. The meeting will be held at the Lockport Town Hall, located at 6560 Dysinger Road, Lockport, NY 14094.

The open house-style meeting will feature displays about the project, information about construction and proposed timelines, and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions.

The project proposes to improve overall safety at the two intersections, including reconfiguring lanes, upgrading the drainage system, and installing new traffic signals. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2027 and be completed by December 31, 2027. Two-way traffic would be maintained during construction with no detours.

For further information, please contact Cameron Schulz, PE, Regional Design Engineer, at (716) 847-3214, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203.

