New Study Reveals 1 in 5 Amazon Listings Shows Signs of AI-Generated Copy

Independent analysis of 500 listings uncovers where AI is reshaping the world's largest online marketplace – and where it isn't helping sellers at all

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new data study published by smartminded has found that nearly 20% of Amazon product listings show strong indicators of AI-generated copy, with an additional 40% falling into an ambiguous zone where AI assistance is likely but not conclusive.

The study analyzed more than 500 real Amazon.com listings across 10 product categories – from wireless earbuds to dog beds – using two independent AI models to detect AI patterns in the listing content.

### Top 3 Findings

**AI copy is most common in the $20–$50 price range.**

Budget products under $10 and premium products over $100 showed the lowest AI indicators. Mid-range products – where competition is fiercest and margins tightest – had the highest concentration of AI-generated listing copy, with up to 28% of listings flagged.

**Longer listings are not better listings.**

Products with over 300 words of copy were twice as likely to be flagged as AI-generated. Those same listings had the lowest average customer ratings (4.1 stars) and fewest reviews in the dataset. Meanwhile, concise listings under 50 words averaged 4.6 stars and over 14,000 reviews.

**Amazon's algorithm appears indifferent.**

The study found no meaningful correlation between AI likelihood scores and search ranking position. Products in positions 1–10 scored virtually the same as those in positions 41–50.

### Methodology

The research team scraped 50 listings per category from Amazon.com search results on February 23, 2026. Each listing's full text – title, bullet points, and descriptions – was independently scored for AI usage by two AI models. Results were averaged into a composite score and cross-referenced against pricing, review counts, star ratings, and search position data.

The full study, including detailed methodology, all 8 findings, and implications for both sellers and shoppers, is available on the here on smartminded.

*Note: This study uses heuristic AI detection methods, which identify linguistic patterns associated with AI-generated text. Scores represent likelihood indicators, not definitive authorship classifications. Full methodology and limitations are detailed in the published article.*

