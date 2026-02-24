Leving Law Firm Matrimonial Law Seminar: Identifying Potential Medical Negligence and Catastrophic Injury Claims

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nationally acclaimed Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on February 25th at 6:30 p.m. CST at 225 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago.This seminar will focus on identifying complex and high-stakes legal claims, including cases involving catastrophic injuries. The CLE speakers will explore how to best identify causes of action to best serve clients in pursuing personal injury and medical negligence cases, helping identify viable legal pathways to achieve optimal results.This seminar will also highlight best practices in managing sensitive, high-value, and multifaceted litigation, emphasizing a strategic and detail-oriented approach to winning client advocacy.“Our mission is to continue to win for our clients and their families during their most difficult and darkest times,” said attorney Jeffery M. Leving, founder and president of the firm, who will facilitate the seminar. “I've been fighting for fathers' rights and their children for over 40 years. I see a need to protect victims of catastrophic accidents and medical negligence if a client or a loved one has fallen victim.”The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.Inquiries about this seminar should be made by emailing jwhiteside@levinglaw.comThe Arthur S. Kallow CLE Seminar SeriesThe Kallow CLE Seminar Series, which began in 2014, provides legal education to matrimonial and family law attorneys and other professionals. CLE credit will be awarded to attorneys attending. The series was created in the relentless pursuit of excellence to maintain dominance in the firm’s practice area, protecting clients and their children with court victories.Matrimonial attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of 7,500 hours of Leving’s service to this nation. Leving is also the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President George W. Bush. Leving is a nationally recognized matrimonial and family law attorney.To learn more about law and fatherhood, visit dadsrights.com.

