ZenaTech’s Subsidiary Othership Announces Partnership with HR Industry Leader Achieve Engagement

The partnership will enable access to smarter workspace management solutions for HR professionals.

This partnership with Achieve Engagement gives both organizations the opportunity to positively impact the complex workforce challenges of the modern workplace.” — Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenaTech Inc., (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and quantum computing solutions, announces a partnership between Othership, its SaaS-based workplace management solution, and Achieve Engagement, a global community and resource hub for human resources (HR) professionals. The collaboration provides Othership with access to Achieve Engagement’s network of 35,000 HR and talent leaders, offering them a cost-effective solution for workplace scheduling and management that increases employee productivity and workspace satisfaction.

“This partnership with Achieve Engagement gives both organizations the opportunity to positively impact the complex workforce challenges of the modern workplace, including return-to-office mandates, hybrid work, and traveling employees,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “As partners, our focus will be on helping HR professionals equip their organizations by building cost-effective work environments that are not just flexible but also intentionally collaborative and human centered.”

The partnership will launch with a live webinar on March 12, 2026, bringing together HR leaders, peers, and industry experts for an interactive learning experience. The session will be eligible for SHRM and HRCI recertification credits, offering practical strategies to improve employee well-being, inclusivity, productivity, and retention. As part of the launch, participants will receive a copy of “Cornered Office: Why We Need to Talk About Leadership Mental Health” by organizational psychologist, LinkedIn Top Voice, and renowned author, Melissa Doman.

“Partnering with an organization like Othership offers our members the strategic tools and resources to unlock flexible workspaces while fostering deeper relationships in their organizations,” says Zech Dahms, Achieve Engagement President. “By exposing our community to leading solutions, we help them shape environments where productivity thrives alongside meaningful connection. Together, we’re equipping leaders to embrace flexibility without losing the human touch.”

Othership provides organizations with data-driven insights into how their workspaces are used, enabling leadership to align real estate and capacity decisions with the way their teams work. The platform supports smarter planning, reduces wasted space, improves sustainability, and reshapes offices for connection and collaboration rather than just compliance by providing employees visibility into who is working at any given time and their location.

About Othership:

Othership, a ZenaTech subsidiary, is a cloud-based workspace scheduling and management platform. The solution enables organizations, teams, and individuals to find workspaces, manage office spaces, coordinate hybrid and travelling employees, schedule visitors, and foster culture via collaboration and events. Companies can reduce overhead costs while increasing employee productivity and satisfaction with their work environment.

About ZenaTech:

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and quantum computing solutions for mission-critical applications in commercial, government, and defense sectors. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone to innovate and improve processes such as inspections and surveying. With enterprise software customers utilizing 11 branded solutions in sectors such as law enforcement, government, and energy, and drone implementations in agriculture, defense, and logistics, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and the UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

