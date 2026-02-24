【Spring Festival Golden Week】Daily average and single-day visitor arrivals both reach new heights in Macao

MACAU, February 24 - Different governmental entities, tourism businesses and community associations in Macao organized a diversity of festivities for residents and visitors during Chinese New Year, filling the city with joyful sparks. Meanwhile, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) worked with the departments concerned and travel trade in closer collaboration and communication to safeguard the quality of tourism services and reinforce Macao’s profile as an ideal leisure destination.

Average daily visitor arrivals in Spring Festival Golden Week exceed 2019 level

Chinese mainland and international visitor figures both surge

The nine-day Spring Festival Golden Week has concluded in the Mainland. Preliminary statistics indicate that Macao registered 1.554 million visitor arrivals in total during the Spring Festival Golden Week (15 - 23 February). Average daily visitor arrivals topped 173,000, which rose by 5.5% from last Spring Festival Golden Week in 2025 and exceeded the level of the Spring Festival Golden Week in 2019 (171,702), to become the highest daily average since Spring Festival holiday statistics existed.

Among various visitor figures, Mainland visitor arrivals reached 1.206 million in total. The daily average of Mainland visitor arrivals was 134,000, an increase of 7.2% from that of the Spring Festival Golden Week in 2025. International visitor arrivals topped 71,000 cumulatively. The daily average of international visitor arrivals approximated 7,900, a year-on-year rise of 8.2% compared with the Spring Festival Golden Week in 2025.

Single-day visitor arrivals reach new record

Single-day visitor arrivals trended upward for four days from the Eve to the 3rd day of Chinese New Year (16 – 19 February) and exceeded 210,000 daily for three consecutive days from the 3rd to 5th day of Chinese New Year.

Single-day visitor arrivals neared 228,000 on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year, which increased by 4.0% compared with that of the 3rd day of Chinese New Year in 2025 and reached an all-time-high since there were official statistics in Macao.

Average hotel occupancy rate reaches 95.6%

According to industry operators, local hotel establishments saw an average occupancy rate of 95.6% during the Spring Festival Golden Week. The hotel occupancy rate peaked at 99.2% on the 4th day of Chinese New Year (20 February).

Three popular festivities as part of “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations

MGTO made vigorous preparations in advance to welcome visitors during Chinese New Year with a variety of measures and festive events. Listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations, the “2026 Chinese New Year Activities”, “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse” and “2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays” were organized by the Office, manifesting the vibrant appeal of “tourism + events” and attracting many local and visiting spectators.

Macao Grand Prix Museum welcomes many visitors

The Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) admitted over 10,000 visitors during the Spring Festival Golden Week, a rise of 17.4% compared with last Spring Festival Golden Week. The Museum hosted the festive activity “Full Horsepower Fortune Boost” from 17 to 23 February for visitors to create their unique spring couplets and red packets. Closed normally on Tuesdays, the Museum was open on 17 February (1st day of Chinese New Year) as a special arrangement, welcoming visitors for the festive occasion.

MGTO rolls out the activity ZAPE Gallop Gala themed around Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day at the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Pequim at ZAPE until 1 March. Besides engaging businesses in the district for collaborative launch of special offers, the activity features a variety of special photo backdrops, wonderful performances and interactive games to imbue the community with festive aroma. In addition, the Office subsidized a variety of community tourism events which carried on festive ambience in the city.

Promote pedestrian zones on Macao Peninsula and Taipa

The SAR Government set up two pedestrian zones for Chinese New Year in Taipa Village and along Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo on Macao Peninsula from 17 to 22 February. In line with the optimizing measures for visitor flow and traffic management in both areas, MGTO produced a promotional video for release on different channels. Personnel were stationed to assist and provide visitors with travel information at the tourist information stations on site. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK was arranged for an encounter with the public too.

Regulate tourism industry operations in collaboration with different entities

Ahead of the holiday, MGTO officially sought the assistance of the Mainland tourism department concerned to release Macao travel information on the Spring Festival Golden Week to Mainland residents and industry operators. Meetings were held with the local travel trade to exchange opinions on hotels’ hospitality arrangements, itinerary arrangements for tour groups and coping measures for peaks of visitor flows, among other aspects, to ensure tourism operations were smooth during the Spring Festival.

MGTO’s inspectors stood by round the clock during the Spring Festival. During the Spring Festival Golden Week, MGTO conducted 196 inspections at different ports of entry, tourist attractions, shopping spots, hotels and so forth. No irregularity was discovered.

MGTO’s Tourist Information counters tended to visitors’ enquiries, while the tourism hotline (853) 2833 3000 maintained its 24-hour operator service as usual. During the Spring Festival Golden Week, MGTO received 30 complaints from visitors, mainly about hotel reservation, room hygiene, service attitude and tourist attractions, among other issues. Two other complaints about alleged illegal accommodation were received. The Office has followed up with the cases or referred them to the departments concerned for handling.