Radisys and Rakuten Mobile Partner to Drive Digital Services with a Platform-Centric Approach

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radisys® Corporation , a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Rakuten Mobile, a global pioneer in cloud-native Open RAN mobile networks, to enable the delivery of new, AI-enhanced digital services using Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform (EDP). This collaboration underscores a transformative shift in how service providers can monetize their network investments through a unified, programmable communications platform approach for offering new-age media applications powered by Gen-AI.As service providers seek to accelerate monetization of the high-performance networks, the ability to create and offer in-network, device-independent, AI-based, immersive applications with superior capabilities, performance and security is a clear differentiator over typical single capability OTT services. Rakuten Mobile has adopted a platform-first strategy, embedding Radisys’ EDP directly into its core network infrastructure. Rather than deploying a separate product or application for each new service, Rakuten Mobile is using EDP to enable rapid service creation and rollout from a single integrated platform, accelerating time to market, at a lower cost, leveraging their industry-leading cloud native network infrastructure.“Rakuten Mobile has deployed a nationwide network offering the most immersive user experience using AI-powered communication solutions,” said Puneet Handa, Executive Officer and Head of Strategy and Products at Rakuten Mobile. “Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform allows for rapid development and deployment of new and innovative services to our customers without the need for repeated integrations.”“Rakuten Mobile is a proven innovator, leading with a fully cloud-native architecture from the outset,” said Arun Bhikshesvaran, CEO of Radisys. “We are proud to be enabling the next phase of Rakuten Mobile’s journey through our Engage Digital Platform, which allows them to launch new communication and customer engagement services quickly and monetize their networks without complex integrations or product silos.”With Engage Digital Platform’s ‘build once, launch many’ model:• New services are created and deployed on the same platform, eliminating the need for repeated integration work.• Return on investment improves, as one-time platform deployment supports an expanding set of use cases over time.• Service agility increases, allowing Rakuten Mobile to stay ahead of market demands and deliver differentiated experiences directly to its customers.This approach stands in contrast to competing solutions that are often siloed—each tied to a single service or use case, requiring new investments and integration efforts for every expansion.By adopting a platform-driven model, service providers can accelerate the development and delivery of next-generation digital services. Radisys’ EDP enables the deployment of advanced offerings, including private 5G networks, network slicing, edge-based applications, and network API exposure, while leveraging existing infrastructure and unlocking new monetization models.About RadisysRadisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com Radisysis a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.###

