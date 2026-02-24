Sasha’s Pet Resort Offers FREE day of Daycare to Microsoft Employees

Sasha's Pet Resort Welcomes Microsoft Dogs Back!

FREE day of doggy daycare to all dogs of Microsoft employees effective immediately.

“We opened in Redmond in 2019, so we saw many of our Microsoft-employees’ dogs leave our care when the Pandemic struck. We welcome old and new Microsoft dogs alike to experience Sasha’s for a free day” — Dan McFadden

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry (www.sashaspr.com), announced today they will provide a FREE day of doggy daycare to all dogs of Microsoft employees effective immediately. This is with the understanding that Microsoft is inviting employees back to their desks beginning the week of February 23, 2026. The only requirement is that your dog must pass our pro bono temperament test.

“We opened in Redmond in 2019, so we saw many of our Microsoft-employees’ dogs leave our care when the Pandemic struck,” said Dan McFadden, founder/owner of Sasha’s Pet Resort. “We’re still here across the street from the new light rail station which will be serviced by the Seattle train beginning March 28th. We’d like to welcome old and new Microsoft dogs alike to experience Sasha’s for a free day of doggy daycare. Ring us at (425) 869-4430 or email danm@sashaspr.com



To learn more about life at Sasha’s visit the Adventures of Sasha’s Gang blog, which can be found at: store.sashaspr.com/blogs/news

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit www.sashaspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com

