NVBDC JROTC Golf Classic Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday and Scholarships for 50 States

NVBDC Board Member and Executive Director of the JROTC Scholarship Program. Vietnam Combat Veteran 1968 - 69. 3rd Marine Division. 3rd Battalion. Lima Company. NVBDC JROTC Scholarship Program

"Investing today in the leaders of tomorrow." A signature event honoring America’s 250th Birthday while raising critical scholarship funds for JROTC Cadets.

The NVBDC JROTC Scholarship Program represents an investment in leadership, character, and future opportunity. These cadets embody the values of service and discipline that define our nation.” — Dr. Sid E. Taylor

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces the First Annual NVBDC JROTC Golf Classic, taking place on June 22, 2026, at Paint Creek Country Club, located at 2375 Stanton Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48362. This signature fundraising event will unite corporate partners, veteran entrepreneurs, and community leaders for a day of networking, camaraderie, and mission-driven impact focused on investing in the next generation of American leaders.The NVBDC JROTC Golf Classic is dedicated to raising critical scholarship funds that support JROTC cadets pursuing higher education, career readiness, and leadership development opportunities. The event reflects NVBDC’s broader commitment to strengthening the veteran ecosystem by connecting service, education, and economic empowerment initiatives that create lasting community impact.Held in recognition of America’s 250th anniversary and in honor of NVBDC’s founding legacy, the inaugural golf classic represents more than a fundraising event. It serves as a national celebration of service, leadership, and opportunity bringing together stakeholders who share a commitment to empowering young leaders while advancing pathways for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses. Participants will enjoy a memorable day on the course paired with meaningful networking opportunities, and mission-focused engagement. Sponsorship and participation directly contribute to scholarship funding that helps remove barriers to education and equips cadets with the resources needed to succeed in college, careers, and future service roles.Dr. Sid E. Taylor, NVBDC Board Member and Executive Director of the NVBDC JROTC scholarship program, emphasized the program’s transformational impact.“The NVBDC JROTC Scholarship Program represents an investment in leadership, character, and future opportunity. These cadets embody the values of service and discipline that define our nation’s strength. Through the Golf Classic, we are not only raising funds, we are building pathways that allow young leaders to pursue education, develop skills, and carry forward a legacy of service that benefits their communities and our country.”Those interested in participating or sponsoring the event are encouraged to visit NVBDC’s events page or go directly to Birdease About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party certification organization ensuring credible and reliable verification of veteran-owned businesses of all sizes. NVBDC works to provide veteran entrepreneurs with access to corporate supply chains while supporting initiatives that strengthen veteran economic success, education, and community impact.

