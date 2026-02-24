B2i Digital Highlights Hybrid Australia Investor Day as a Featured Conference

Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A and 1x1 Meetings The hybrid event will combine in-person presentations at OTC Markets headquarters, 300 Vesey Street in Lower Manhattan, with a simultaneous live broadcast to VIC’s global online investor audience.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. is highlighting the Australia Investor Day Virtual Investor Conference taking place Thursday, February 26, 2026. The Australia Investor Day is a B2i Digital Featured Conference , hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC), an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. The hybrid event will combine in-person presentations at OTC Markets headquarters, 300 Vesey Street in Lower Manhattan, with a simultaneous live broadcast to VIC’s global online investor audience. The event is sponsored by Viriathus and OTC Markets.The Australia Investor Day Virtual Investor Conference connects presenting companies with a global audience of individual and institutional investors through live, interactive online presentations. Participating companies deliver scheduled presentations followed by real-time Q&A, and investors can request one-on-one meetings with management teams through the VIC platform. Presentations are archived for on-demand viewing for 90 days following the event.The program features nine presenting organizations and companies across resources, energy, advanced manufacturing, and medical technology, along with a featured panel discussion focused on cross-border investor engagement.“I'm lucky enough to be a short cab ride from the Upper East Side to downtown, so I can catch these presentations in person,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “But if you're smart enough not to be paying Manhattan rent, you can join virtually too. Either way, VIC is built for real access: hear the story, ask questions live, and follow up one-on-one with management.”As Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital supports issuer outreach around VIC events by publishing digital profiles of presenting companies ahead of each conference. These profiles are intended to help investors review company backgrounds prior to attending live sessions and scheduling meetings through the platform.More details about the Australia Investor Day Virtual Investor Conference are available here:Conference schedule for Thursday, February 26, 2026 (All times EST):Morning Sessions:10:05 AM - Geoscience Australia (Welcome Remarks and Keynote)10:25 AM - American Rare Earths Limited10:55 AM - New Frontier Minerals Limited11:35 AM - D3 Energy Limited12:05 PM - EMVision Medical Devices Ltd.1:00 PM ET - Panel: From Access to Impact: Australian Issuers and the Next Phase of U.S. Investor EngagementAfternoon Sessions:1:45 PM - Amaero Ltd2:15 PM - Resolution Minerals Ltd3:00 PM - American Uranium Ltd.3:30 PM - Fleet Space TechnologiesRegistration is open at:Morning Sessions:Afternoon Sessions:About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comB2i Digital Featured Conferences:About Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive online forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors. Each event features live company presentations, Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays that support ongoing engagement. The platform delivers investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information:Virtual Investor ConferencesOTC Markets Group Inc.conferences@otcmarkets.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.Media:

