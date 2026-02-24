Submit Release
Mission Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Voluntary Manslaughter

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Eric C. Schulte has sentenced a Mission, South Dakota man convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter.  The sentencing took place on February 23, 2026.

