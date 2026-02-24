Port Saint Lucie Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud and Lying on Naturalization Application

A Port Saint Lucie tax preparer was sentenced Feb. 11 to 36 months in federal prison for defrauding taxpayers of more than $175,000 and attempting to obtain U.S. citizenship by concealing his crimes from immigration officials.

