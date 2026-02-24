Chinese illegal alien sentenced to 8 years in prison for role in fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans’ retirement & savings accounts

DAYTON, Ohio – Xiangyang He, 41, a Chinese national and illegal alien living in Los Angeles, was sentenced in U.S. District Court here to 96 months in prison for his role as a courier in a fraud scheme that targeted elderly Americans. He personally picked up more than half a million dollars in cash and gold from older victims, including at least one victim in Ohio.

