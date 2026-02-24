Kyle Man Sentenced to over 3 Years in Federal Prison for Assaulting a Woman in the Pine Ridge Reservation

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Camela C. Theeler has sentenced a Kyle, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The sentencing took place on February 23, 2026.

