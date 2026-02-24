Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,292 in the last 365 days.

Department of Justice Selects U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago As Leading Prosecutorial Partner on Trade Fraud Task Force

The Trade Fraud Task Force will pursue enforcement actions against parties who seek to evade customs laws or smuggle prohibited goods into the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Department of Justice Selects U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago As Leading Prosecutorial Partner on Trade Fraud Task Force

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.