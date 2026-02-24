Submit Release
Rockbridge County Man Sentenced for Unlawfully Harvesting Timber from National Forests

ROANOKE, Va. – A Rockbridge County, Virginia man convicted of unlawfully damaging trees and removing timber from a national forest was sentenced yesterday to 30 days in jail.Matthew Keith Miller, 35, was previously tried in federal court on October 9, 2025, and convicted of both offenses.

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


