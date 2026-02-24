Submit Release
Repeat Felon on Supervised Release Sentenced to 21 Months for Illegal Possession of Handgun

Jefry Stevent Padilla Sanchez, 21, a previously convicted felon whose last known address was in Silver Spring, Maryland, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 21 months in federal prison in connection with his illegal possession of a loaded handgun in a crowded public transit station, while unlawfully possessing fentanyl and while on active court supervision.

