Ashley Paul Featured Guest Spotlight on Ascension Energy Mix Show

international dance recording artist Ashley Paul continues her global momentum with a featured guest spotlight interview on the Ascension Energy Mix Show Friday

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Dance Artist Interview and Exclusive Multi-Track SpotlightInternational dance-pop recording artist Ashley Paul continues to expand her global momentum with a featured guest spotlight interview on the Ascension Energy Mix Show, airing Friday, February 27 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Mountain Time via SandcastleRadio.com, hosted by renowned radio personality Peter Bedard.During the broadcast, Ashley Paul will discuss her evolving creative journey, international touring experiences, and the continued rise of her dance catalog. The show will feature exclusive spins of multiple singles including “Hearts Up,” “Bingo Baby,” and “Dance You Gotta,” offering listeners a full-spectrum spotlight of her expanding global dance presence.Career Highlights & Chart PerformanceHearts Up• 550,000+ streams• #1 Amazon Music Charts (Dance, Electronic, and Pop)• #2 UK Music Week Upfront Dance Chart• #1 Ireland iTunes• Top 10 UK and USA iTunes• BBC Radio and SiriusXM BPM airplay• Top 20 Germany• #3 UK Music Week Pop ChartBingo Baby• #1 Amazon Music Dance & Electronic and Best Sellers Chart• #1 France• #3 UK Music Week Pop Chart• #3 UK Music Week Dance Chart• #1 Australia MA0 15 Chart• Top 10 USA and UK iTunes• 1.7+ million streams across platforms• Co-written with Ritchie Neville, famed pop star of “Five”• Also featured on Power 101.5 Breakfast Club• Featured in a top radio dance mix show in Denmark, ranking #2• Spinning on NRJ RADIO in FranceDance You Gotta• 200,000+ streams• #2 Music Week Pop and Upfront Dance Charts• SiriusXM BPM and Utopia rotation• Standout performances at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowlands Ballroom, Pepsi Arena, and the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at the Music Lodge in Park City, UtahAshley Paul has carved a distinctive lane within the international dance and pop crossover space, supported by strong chart performance, global radio support, and continued international touring momentum. She co-writes many of her songs with Luv Foundation UK and acclaimed producer and creative Lucas Marx, with whom she is currently back in the studio developing a new pop dance track for an upcoming film.She also maintains a creative partnership with music industry executive Joel Diamond, with whom she achieved a Billboard hit with “When Boys Cry,” as well as a recent #6 StoneBridge remix on the Music Week Pop Charts titled “Body Language.” Additionally, Ashley recorded a duet with Deniece Pearson of Five Star, co-writer of “Finding Rhythm,” hitting #5 on Music Week Pop Chart.With growing global radio traction and an unmistakable dancefloor presence, Ashley Paul continues to solidify her position as a rising force within the international dance scene.Listeners can tune in worldwide at SandcastleRadio.com to experience the exclusive interview.For booking please contact:Alan at Biteback UKMarc Katz for Europe and USA

Watch the Official Music Video: "Bingo Baby"

