NutriRoot Launches in the U.S. With Patented Plant Based Hair Regrowth System

Hair Power Group LLC announces the U.S. launch of NutriRoot, a patented plant-based hair regrowth system now available at NutriRoot.co.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hair Power Group LLC today announced the official U.S. launch of NutriRoot , now available at NutriRoot.co, introducing a patented, plant-based hair regrowth and thickening system designed for adults seeking a natural-based alternative to traditional hair loss treatments.NutriRoot is built around a patented Brassinosteroid complex, derived from rare desert botanicals and natural plant compounds, formulated to support scalp balance, help address factors associated with DHT activity, and support follicle activity and the natural hair growth cycle. The system is designed to support every stage of the hair growth cycle without the use of pharmaceutical ingredients.A Patented Plant-Based TechnologyAt the core of NutriRoot is its patented brassinosteroid technology, plant-derived compounds supported by biological research. These compounds help improve cellular communication, calm inflammation, support microcirculation, and strengthen follicle biology at the root. Unlike many drug-based hair loss treatments that may alter hormones or trigger shedding phases, NutriRoot is designed to work with the body’s natural processes. The result is stronger, thicker, healthier-looking hair from the root up.“Many people are looking for alternatives to traditional hair loss treatments,” said Dan Norlander, Chief Science Officer for the brand. “NutriRoot provides a patented, natural-based system that has already shown positive results for users globally. We are excited to now bring this technology to the U.S. market.”Proven International Results and MomentumPrior to entering the U.S. market, the patented system behind NutriRoot experienced strong international adoption, generating over $10 million in annual sales and serving more than 25,000 customers worldwide.In Israel alone, the birthplace of the brand, more than 13,000 men have successfully completed the structured 9-month system, reporting zero side effects and a 97% satisfaction rate. The system has demonstrated exceptional user retention globally, reflecting long-term customer confidence and measurable results.The company is also compiling global usage data among women, further highlighting the expanding adoption of the system across both genders.NutriRoot’s efficacy in women has also been evaluated in a clinical study conducted in a registered FDA laboratory facility in Spain. Study highlights demonstrated measurable improvements in hair thickness, density, and follicle vitality, further supporting the system’s ability to work across different biological profiles.These findings reinforce NutriRoot’s commitment to science-backed, plant-based innovation.Personalized Growth Plans and Consultation-First ModelRecognizing that no two hair journeys are alike, NutriRoot positions consultation as a core pillar of the brand. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution, the company provides complimentary 20-minute virtual consultations to help identify contributing factors, evaluate scalp biology, and recommend a personalized system.This consultation-first approach ensures customers understand their growth cycle, timeline expectations, and optimal protocol for success.With the U.S. launch, NutriRoot is offering comprehensive multi-month systems for both men and women. Each plan is structured to support consistent use across the hair growth cycle for optimal long-term results.Clinically Backed Growth, Backed by GuaranteeNutriRoot positions itself as a clean, plant-based alternative in a market traditionally dominated by pharmaceutical solutions. By focusing on restoring scalp balance and supporting follicle function, the system is designed for long-term use and safe for both men and women.Each purchase is supported by a full 180-day money-back satisfaction guarantee, reinforcing the company’s confidence in its patented technology and commitment to customer results.NutriRoot is now available for purchase in the United States and can be ordered directly at www.NutriRoot.co SourcesPatent – Brassinosteroids in Treating Androgen-Associated Conditions"Brassinosteroids Regulate Root Growth, Development, and Symbiosis"Background on overseas success and creator

