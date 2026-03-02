EnforceAuth AI Security Fabric to Combat the 'Politeness Trap' in Enterprise AI

EnforceAuth Identifies the “Politeness Trap,” Warning Enterprises of Critical AI Security Blind Spot

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnforceAuth, the AI Security Fabric company, today identified this blind spot as the “Politeness Trap”—the industry’s systemic conflation of AI safety (behavioral guardrails that moderate what AI says) with AI security (deterministic authorization controls that govern what AI is permitted to do). The distinction is not semantic. It is architectural. And for most Fortune 500 companies deploying AI agents into production today, it is the difference between compliance and catastrophe.The Numbers Paint a CrisisThe Politeness Trap is not a theoretical risk. New industry data confirms that AI security failures are already widespread and accelerating:Cisco’s State of AI Security 2026 report found that 83 percent of organizations planned to deploy agentic AI into business functions—but only 29 percent felt prepared to secure those deployments. The gap between ambition and readiness is staggering, and it is widening as agent adoption accelerates.Gravitee’s survey of over 900 executives and practitioners delivered an even starker picture: 88 percent of organizations reported confirmed or suspected AI agent security incidents in the past year. In healthcare, the figure hit 92.7 percent. Only 14.4 percent of organizations reported that all AI agents go live with full security and IT approval. And just 21.9 percent of teams treat AI agents as independent, identity-bearing entities—meaning most autonomous systems in production operate with the access controls of a generic service account, not the identity governance of an actual decision-maker.Meanwhile, Dark Reading’s 2026 security survey found that 48 percent of respondents believe agentic AI will represent the top attack vector for cybercriminals and nation-state threats. The threat model has shifted. Adversaries are no longer just targeting humans—they are targeting the AI agents that enterprises trust to act on their behalf.“Enterprises now have 82 non-human identities for every human one—AI agents, service accounts, API keys, automated workflows—and almost none of them are governed with the same rigor as a human employee,” said Mark Rogge, CEO and Founder of EnforceAuth. “The Politeness Trap isn’t just about chatbots behaving nicely. It’s about an entire class of non-human identities operating in production with broad permissions and zero continuous verification. A human user gets re-authenticated, step-up challenged, session-timed-out. An AI agent? It gets a static token and the keys to the kingdom. That asymmetry is the real crisis.”Safety Is Not SecurityThe Politeness Trap stems from a fundamental category error. AI Safety and AI Security are architecturally distinct disciplines, but enterprise leaders routinely treat them as interchangeable.AI Safety encompasses behavioral guardrails—content moderation, bias filtering, output alignment—that prevent language models from producing harmful or inappropriate responses. These controls are important, but they are inherently probabilistic. They operate at the application layer. They can be bypassed through prompt injection, jailbreaking, and adversarial inputs. And critically, they say nothing about what an AI agent is authorized to access or do.AI Security encompasses deterministic authorization controls—policy-as-code enforcement that governs which resources AI systems can access, which actions they can execute, and under what conditions those permissions apply. These controls operate at the infrastructure layer. They are not subject to prompt manipulation. And they enforce continuous identity verification for every action, every session, every identity—whether human or machine.The Politeness Trap occurs when organizations invest in the first category and mistake it for the second. The result: AI agents that are polite, compliant, and deeply insecure.Closing the Authorization GapEnforceAuth’s AI Security Fabric addresses the Politeness Trap at its root by providing unified, deterministic authorization enforcement across four domains: AI workloads, applications, infrastructure, and data. The platform uses policy-as-code to intercept every request in real time—allowing, denying, or redacting based on identity, context, and policy—for both human and non-human identities with continuous identity verification throughout every session.Unlike probabilistic guardrails that advise, EnforceAuth’s controls enforce. Unlike application-layer filters that can be circumvented, EnforceAuth operates at the infrastructure layer where policy cannot be negotiated, prompted away, or socially engineered. The shift is fundamental: from governing what AI says to governing what AI is permitted to do.The Regulatory ReckoningThe Politeness Trap carries regulatory consequences that many enterprises have not yet confronted. The EU AI Act’s enforcement provisions now require organizations to demonstrate governance over AI decision-making—not just output quality, but the authorization chain behind every autonomous action. The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) mandates continuous monitoring and resilience testing of ICT systems in financial services, explicitly including AI-powered tools. Organizations relying solely on behavioral guardrails lack the deterministic audit trails, policy enforcement evidence, and authorization telemetry that regulators are beginning to demand.“You cannot moderate your way to AI security. You cannot regulate your way there either. You need deterministic controls—policy-as-code that enforces authorization at the infrastructure layer, not suggestions at the application layer. That’s what we built.”— Mark Rogge, CEO and Founder, EnforceAuthBuilt by the Team That Wrote the PlaybookEnforceAuth was founded by Mark Rogge, who previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Styra—the enterprise policy-as-code company acqui-hired by Apple—where he helped scale the commercial adoption of Open Policy Agent (OPA), the open-source authorization engine that today underpins policy enforcement at thousands of enterprises worldwide. 