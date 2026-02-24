Novawatch Awarded 2026 MSSP Partner of the Year by Rapid7

Novawatch is Rapid7's 2026 MSSP Partner of the Year

Recognized for the second year in a row, Novawatch is honored for its excellence in delivering advanced MDR services and cloud-focused cybersecurity solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novawatch, a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) delivering 24/7/365 managed detection and response and cloud-focused cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been named 2026 MSSP Partner of the Year by Rapid7, a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations. The award recognizes Novawatch’s exceptional growth in the past year, which is the result of consistent collaboration to deliver market-leading security solutions and support. This marks the second consecutive year Novawatch has earned this distinction.

As organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats, expanding cloud environments, and mounting regulatory pressure, security teams are being asked to do more with fewer resources. Many mid-market and enterprise organizations require a strategic partner that can extend internal teams, simplify security operations, and deliver measurable risk reduction. Novawatch’s partnership with Rapid7 addresses this demand by combining hands-on managed security expertise with Rapid7’s AI-powered Command Platform to help customers proactively manage exposure, detect threats earlier, and respond with speed and precision.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rapid7 to help organizations simplify security operations and proactively reduce cyber risk,” said Gregg Martin, COO at Novawatch. “Rapid7 provides one of the most comprehensive security operations platforms in the market today, offering our customers deeper visibility across their attack surface, faster detection and response capabilities, and a unified approach to exposure and threat management.”

By leveraging Rapid7’s InsightIDR, InsightVM, InsightAppSec, and Surface Command within the Rapid7 Command Platform, Novawatch has enhanced its ability to deliver advanced MDR services, accelerate threat containment, improve vulnerability prioritization, and provide clients with actionable intelligence that strengthens overall cyber resilience.

“Our partners play a critical role in helping customers shift from reactive security to a more preemptive, outcomes-driven approach,” said Suzanne Swanson, Vice President of Global Channel Partnerships at Rapid7. “This year’s Partner of the Year Award winners distinguished themselves by turning insight into action, combining technical excellence with go-to-market strength to help customers confidently command their attack surface.”

Novawatch is part of the Rapid7 PACT Program. Through its participation in the program, Novawatch can offer powerful, industry-leading solutions to joint customers so they can reduce risk earlier, operate more efficiently, and build lasting cyber resilience.

About Novawatch

Novawatch is a premier Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) specializing in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for organizations of all sizes. With a 24/7/365 U.S.-based Security Operations Center, Novawatch delivers managed detection and response, vulnerability management, cloud security, compliance support, and flexible Bring Your Own Software (BYOS) integrations. Novawatch acts as an extension of in-house IT and security teams to reduce risk, improve resilience, and strengthen security posture.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations’ cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit their website, blog, LinkedIn, or X.

