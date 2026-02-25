Fischer Identity to Exhibit at HEUG Alliance 2026 in Orlando

We look forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how Fischer Identity helps institutions build resilient, future-ready IAM programs.” — Bryan Leber, Chief Executive Officer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at Alliance 2026 , taking place March 8–11, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. The team will be located at Booth #730 throughout the conference.Alliance is one of the premier conferences for users of Higher Education User Group (HEUG) systems, bringing together higher education leaders, IT professionals, and industry partners to collaborate, innovate, and explore the future of technology in education. The event focuses on advancing institutional performance, student success, and digital transformation across colleges and universities.Fischer Identity will showcase its fully configurable, no-code IAM platform designed to address the complex identity lifecycle challenges facing higher education institutions. From automated onboarding and role-based access to compliance-driven governance and audit readiness, Fischer Identity empowers institutions to modernize identity infrastructure without long implementation timelines or custom code dependency.“Alliance is an important forum for higher education leaders who are actively modernizing their technology ecosystems,” said Bryan Leber, CEO of Fischer Identity. “Institutions today are navigating increasing regulatory pressures, evolving cybersecurity threats, and the operational complexity of hybrid environments. Our mission is to simplify identity governance while strengthening security and compliance. We look forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how Fischer Identity helps institutions build resilient, future-ready IAM programs.”With more than 20 years of experience supporting higher education’s most complex IAM environments, Fischer Identity continues to deliver rapid deployments, seamless integrations with ERP and SIS systems, and configurable workflows that align with real-world campus processes.Conference attendees are invited to visit Booth #730 to meet with Fischer Identity experts and learn how a no-code IAM platform can accelerate your identity modernization initiatives.To learn more about Alliance 2026, visit https://www.alliance-conference.com/home About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

