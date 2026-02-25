8 Stevie® Awards for IntouchCX at 2026 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, for AI Powered Customer Experience Innovation

IntouchCX honored for its technology-led AI strategy and trusted advisor leadership.

Awards Recognize IntouchCX’s Tech-First Enterprise AI Leadership and Trusted Advisor Role in Digital CX Transformation

AI is reshaping customer experience at scale. These 8 Stevie® Awards reflect the strength of our intelligent platforms, enterprise grade technology, and global teams as we mark 25 years of innovation.” — Dishant Bhojwani, Global Chief Operating Officer IntouchCX

HYDERABAD, INDIA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntouchCX , a global leader in AI-powered customer experience (CX) management, artificial intelligence solutions, digital engagement, trust and safety, and back office operations, has earned 8 StevieAwards at the 13th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation in artificial intelligence, Digital CX, and executive leadership.IntouchCX received 5 Gold, 2 Silver, and 1 Bronze StevieAwards across product, innovation and executive categories:Gold StevieAwards- Excellence in Innovation in AI Products & Services (Organizations with 100+ Employees)- Most Innovative Contact Center of the Year – All Other Industries- Most Innovative Customer Service Department, Team of the Year – All Other Industries- Most Innovative Leader of the Year – Ken Layug, EVP & Country Head (Philippines & Malaysia)- Innovation in Human Resources Management – Sheetal Bajaj, Head of Talent Acquisition (India, Malaysia & Africa)Silver StevieAwards- Excellence in Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) (Organizations with 100+ Employees)- Innovative Achievement in Customer SatisfactionBronze StevieAward- Thought Leader of the Year – Dishant Bhojwani, Global Chief Operating OfficerThe recognition comes as IntouchCX marks its 25th anniversary, underscoring its sustained role in the evolution of customer experience from traditional service delivery to structured, technology enabled ecosystems. As organizations accelerate digital transformation across markets, IntouchCX works alongside global brands in a strategic advisory capacity, supporting responsible AI implementation, operational governance, and workforce readiness to ensure long-term resilience.“AI is fundamentally reshaping how customer experience is delivered and optimized at scale,” said Dishant Bhojwani, Global Chief Operating Officer “These eight StevieAwards recognize the strength of our products, innovations, and intelligent automation frameworks, all powered by the incredible work of our global teams. As we celebrate 25 years of scaling with soul, we continue to expand our capabilities, invest in enterprise grade technology, and grow our global footprint.”Recognition across innovation and product categories highlights IntouchCX’s ability to translate advanced technology into practical, scalable operating models, integrating enterprise wide intelligent automation, AI augmented agents, predictive analytics, and digital optimization strategies to improve operational efficiency and elevate customer satisfaction.“Innovation isn’t a department at IntouchCX, it’s embedded in how we operate,” said Mara Faye Ilumin, EVP Operations Manila at IntouchCX “We are building AI powered ecosystems that enhance human performance, strengthen client partnerships, and deliver measurable business outcomes.”The awards reflect IntouchCX’s continued investment in enterprise AI infrastructure and advanced operating architecture. Its AI capabilities are embedded across the full customer and agent lifecycle. Rather than layering automation onto legacy systems, IntouchCX engineers integrated frameworks designed for scale, governance, and measurable performance outcomes.The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awardsfor 24 years.“The 13th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards saw an outstanding level of participation and excellence,” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. “This year’s winners have demonstrated remarkable innovation, creativity, and resilience, and we commend them for raising the bar.”For 25 years, IntouchCX has partnered with global brands to design, deploy, and scale AI-enabled customer experience solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and measurable operational impact.About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world’s biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics. For more, please visit IntouchCX.com About the StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com

