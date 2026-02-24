Tide Craft Boats Bringing Custom Style and Performance to the Newport Beach International Boat Show

Galveston 19 heading to the Newport Beach international Boat show

From center console performance to custom tender style, Tide Craft Boats heads to Newport with three standout models on display.

Newport is one of the most luxury and iconic boating destinations on the West Coast, and we’re excited to bring Tide Craft Boats to this audience.” — Brandon Larson- Co Founder and Head of Product Developement

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats is proud to announce its participation in the Newport Beach International Boat Show, April 16th-19th, 2026, taking place at Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, California. Known for showcasing premium vessels and the latest in marine innovation, the show provides the perfect stage for Tide Craft’s growing lineup of luxury rigid inflatable boats (RIBs).Tide Craft will display three standout models that represent the brand’s commitment to performance, customization, and bold design: Galveston 19 – A performance-driven center console RIB built for big-water capability, spacious comfort, and refined finishes.Custom Pink & White Catalina 13 – A head-turning, fully customized build that highlights Tide Craft’s ability to deliver truly one-of-a-kind boats. San Juan 11 – A compact yet capable tender showcasing premium standard features and impressive weight capacity in a small footprint."Newport is one of the most luxury and iconic boating destinations on the West Coast, and we’re excited to bring Tide Craft Boats to this audience," said Brandon Larson, Co-Founder of Tide Craft Boats. "From bold custom builds to versatile tenders and performance center consoles, we design every model to deliver luxury without compromise and without the markup."As a direct-to-consumer manufacturer, Tide Craft offers high-end finishes, aluminum hull construction, and premium components — including factory-installed Shadow-Casterunderwater LED lighting and Rockford Fosgate stereos — across its lineup.Attendees are invited to step aboard, explore customization options, and meet the Tide Craft team to learn more about build timelines, pricing, and upcoming models.For more information or to schedule a meeting during the show, visit www.tidecraftboats.com For more information on the Newport Beach International Boat show visit, https://www.nbibs.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.