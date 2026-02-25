VibeIQ Strengthens Leadership Team with Hires from Nike and Ralph Lauren to Power the Future of Product Creation

Former lululemon, Ralph Lauren, Nike leaders join VibeIQ to advance a more connected, creative, and efficient go-to-market process

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VibeIQ , a software solution redefining how retail and consumer brands plan, create, and align on products in the early stages of the go-to-market process, announced the addition of two seasoned industry leaders to its executive team: Bailey Heckel , joining as Vice President of Experience Management, and Grant Hall , joining as Head of Engineering.Together, these hires reinforce VibeIQ’s commitment to helping brands unlock creative potential, eliminate friction early in product development, and bring greater clarity and confidence to the decisions that shape successful product launches.Bailey Heckel Joins as VP of Experience ManagementWith more than 30 years of experience spanning business, operations, merchandising, and technology, Bailey brings a rare, end-to-end perspective on how products—and brands—come to life. She began her career as a pioneer of omnichannel strategy, connecting data, visuals, and cross-functional teams long before today’s digital tools existed.Bailey’s leadership experience includes scaling Coldwater Creek beyond $1B in revenue, where she was responsible not only for merchandising execution, but for expressing the lifestyle narrative that defined the brand. Inspired by what she describes as the “soul-crushing” amount of time creative teams spend on non-creative work, Bailey shifted her focus to transformational technology leadership.Most recently, she served as Vice President of Product Operations at lululemon and Senior Director of Merchandising & Product Systems at Ralph Lauren, leading large-scale initiatives to modernize how teams collaborate, make decisions, and bring products to market.At VibeIQ, Bailey will focus on shaping the end-to-end experience for customers and partners, helping establish the platform as the “headwaters” of the go-to-market process—where cross-functional teams come together around shared data, visuals, and decisions to move faster, work smarter, and create stronger consumer connections.Grant Hall Appointed Head of EngineeringGrant brings 15 years of engineering leadership experience from Nike, where he led software initiatives across product creation, cloud infrastructure, and digital commerce.For the majority of his tenure, Grant focused on product creation technology, building internal tools that supported Nike’s process from early innovation through commercialization. His work enabled teams to move seamlessly from concept to market-ready designs and manufacturing, reinforcing collaboration across design, development, and engineering.In addition to product creation systems, Grant led engineering efforts within Nike’s cloud infrastructure organization, helping build the scalable technical foundations behind enterprise platforms. He later transitioned into the eCommerce organization, where he led the rebuild of Nike’s digital commerce platform, delivering a modern foundation for global, consumer-facing experiences.Throughout his career, Grant has been known for building strong engineering cultures—combining technical excellence with a deep understanding of how platforms effectively serve creative and product teams.Grant was drawn to VibeIQ by both the team and a shared vision for the future of product creation. After years of building and imagining what a truly collaborative, visual product creation platform should be, he saw VibeIQ as not only aligned with that vision, but as the platform the industry has long needed—and one he had been building toward throughout his career.Investing in the Future of Go-to-Market“These hires represent a pivotal step in our journey,” said Brian Lindauer, CEO of VibeIQ. “Bailey and Grant bring unmatched experience from the world’s most respected brands, and they share our belief that the early stages of the go-to-market process deserve better tools that empower smarter, more informed decision-making.”With Bailey and Grant joining the leadership team, VibeIQ continues to invest in building a category-defining software solution that empowers merchandising, design, and product teams to collaborate earlier, decide faster, and deliver better products—without sacrificing creativity.

