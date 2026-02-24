KIM BOLUFÉ SELECTED TO BE FEATURED IN IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS PUBLICATION

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Kim Bolufé at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is proud to announce the selection of Kim Bolufé, Founder & CEO of Bolufé Designs, LLC, as one of the distinguished honorees featured in the prestigious Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication. This recognition celebrates visionary leaders whose dedication, innovation, and influence inspire meaningful change across industries and communities worldwide.Kim Bolufé will be featured in a dedicated chapter of IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Volume 5 and will be formally honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.From Humble Beginnings to Global InfluenceFor more than three decades, Kim Bolufé has embodied perseverance, reinvention, and the spirit of the American Dream. Born in Hong Kong and raised in New York City, her journey into fashion began at an early age working alongside her mother in a small fashion house, where she developed a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, discipline, and the transformative power of style.What began as childhood exposure evolved into a lifelong mission centered not simply on clothing, but on confidence, identity, and personal empowerment.Today, Kim is internationally recognized as a Global Confidence & Empowerment Fashion Stylist, entrepreneur, and transformational leader who helps individuals align their outward image with inner confidence and self-belief.A Brand Built on Confidence, Expansion, and TransformationThroughout her entrepreneurial journey, Kim successfully built a chain of boutique stores across South Florida, establishing Bolufé Designs as a recognized destination for elevated styling and confidence-driven transformation. Her boutiques became known not only for distinctive fashion but for the emotional empowerment clients experienced through her personalized styling approach.Today, the brand operates from its global headquarters — Bolufé Boutique on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida — while reaching an international audience through digital styling experiences, live online shows, a global e-commerce platform, and a mobile app connecting clients worldwide.Internationally recognized as a Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Kim has styled individuals from many walks of life, including CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, and public figures seeking to elevate both presence and confidence. Her signature methodology blends fashion with empowerment, helping clients rediscover themselves and reflect outwardly the strength they carry within.Her guiding philosophy remains:“What you give the world, the world gives back to you one thousand times.”National Television FeatureExpanding her influence beyond fashion and entrepreneurship, Kim was recently filmed for a featured segment on Lifetime Television’s upcoming series “Elevate” Empowering Women, scheduled to air in early 2026.Broadcast on the Lifetime Network — reaching more than 63 million viewers nationwide — the program highlights influential leaders whose stories inspire resilience, leadership, and transformation. During the segment, Kim shares her American Dream journey and her mission to empower men, women, and families through confidence, reinvention, and purpose-driven leadership.The upcoming national broadcast represents a significant media milestone, further establishing Kim Bolufé as a rising voice in confidence-driven transformation and empowerment.Leadership Through Every ChallengeThroughout economic downturns, global uncertainty, and industry disruption—including 9/11, the housing crisis, stock market fluctuations, and the COVID-19 pandemic—Kim’s philosophy remained unwavering: adapt, pivot, and never surrender to fear.When international travel halted and traditional retail faced unprecedented challenges, Kim pivoted boldly into digital engagement alongside her daughter, Alexandria. Together, they launched live interactive styling experiences that transformed the boutique model into a global online community.What began as innovation during uncertainty has grown into hundreds of live styling shows and a loyal international audience.A Mother–Daughter Legacy of EmpowermentAt the heart of the Bolufé brand stands a powerful mother-daughter partnership. Together, Kim and Alexandria Bolufé blend experience with modern vision, creating a platform centered on confidence, connection, and transformation.Their influence extends into media and television productions, including fashion styling contributions for Entrepreneur Magazine’s Elevator Pitch and Billion Dollar Showdown, helping executives and investors present themselves with confidence on camera.Global Recognition and HonorsKim Bolufé’s leadership and impact have earned international recognition, including:• Top Entrepreneur & Celebrity Fashion Stylist of the Year• Empowered Woman of the Year – 2024• Top Celebrity Fashion Stylist of the Decade – 2025• Top 50 Fearless Leaders• Featured on the NASDAQ Times Square Billboard• Front Cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine• IAOTP Top 25 Global Impact Leaders – 2026Each honor reflects a life dedicated to uplifting others through authenticity, courage, and service.A Legacy Rooted in EmpowermentAs Kim Bolufé looks toward the future, her mission remains clear: to help individuals rediscover confidence, embrace reinvention, and step boldly into their fullest potential. Through fashion, media, and transformational leadership, she continues to empower people worldwide to live with purpose and self-belief.When one person rises in confidence, a ripple of empowerment reaches families, communities, and ultimately the world.For More InformationBolufé Boutique326 East Atlantic AveDelray Beach, FL 33483561-266-3371Kim@bolufefashion.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BMPzuJYkE/?mibextid=wwXIfr Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kimbolufe YouTube: https://youtube.com/@kimbolufe

