Fuel Forward Foundation Launches to Bring Hope and Fuel to Communities in Crisis

Caroline McDavid, Co-Founder of Fuel Forward

After witnessing fuel become a lifeline during Hurricane Helene, Caroline McDavid launches Fuel Forward Foundation to deliver emergency fuel during disasters.

This foundation is deeply personal, it’s about using what we’ve built—not just for business, but for people.” — Caroline McDavid

CHARLESON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Stay-at-Home Mom to National Franchise Leader:

Caroline McDavid Launches the Fuel Forward Foundation to Bring Hope and Fuel to Communities in Crisis

For Caroline McDavid, entrepreneurship didn’t start with a pitch deck or a plan—it started with motherhood, exhaustion, and one simple question asked during the height of the pandemic: Why can’t fuel be delivered?

At the time, McDavid was a full-time stay-at-home mom navigating life with a newborn, long drives across Charleston, and the isolation that so many families felt in 2020. That question eventually became Juiced Fuel, a mobile fuel delivery company she co-founded with her husband that is now expanding rapidly across the country.

Today, Juiced Fuel operates in multiple markets nationwide, with recent franchise openings in Austin, TX; North Dallas, TX; Omaha, NE; Wilmington, NC; Wichita, KS; and Louisville, KY—a testament to a business built from real-life problem solving and community need.

But for McDavid, growth has never just been about scale.

When Growth Meets Responsibility

That belief was put to the test following Hurricane Helene, when Juiced Fuel trucks were deployed to provide emergency fuel in storm-impacted areas. What McDavid witnessed firsthand changed her perspective on the role the company—and its leadership—could play.

“Fuel stopped being a convenience in that moment,” McDavid said. “It became a lifeline. People weren’t asking for much—they just needed to keep moving, keep generators running, keep helping their families and neighbors.”

As relief efforts continued, donations began coming in from people asking how they could help sustain the work. McDavid realized the response needed more than goodwill—it needed structure, mission, and leadership.

Introducing the Fuel Forward Foundation

Under McDavid’s leadership, the Fuel Forward Foundation was born—the nonprofit arm of Juiced Fuel dedicated to delivering emergency fuel and support when disaster strikes.

Fuel Forward mobilizes Juiced Fuel trucks, franchise partners, and local communities to:

- Deliver emergency fuel to disaster-affected areas

- Support first responders and families during critical recovery periods

- Partner with local organizations to keep communities functioning when infrastructure fails

While Juiced Fuel continues to grow as a national franchise, Fuel Forward reflects McDavid’s personal mission: to build a business that shows up when it matters most.

“This foundation is deeply personal,” McDavid said. “It’s about using what we’ve built—not just for business, but for people.”

Fueling a New Kind of Leadership

McDavid’s story reflects a broader shift in modern entrepreneurship—one where leadership, motherhood, and community impact are not separate lanes, but interconnected parts of the same journey.

The Fuel Forward Foundation is now accepting donations and partnerships. To learn more or get involved, visit FuelForwardFoundation.org and follow @fuelforwardfoundation.

Together, under McDavid’s leadership, Juiced Fuel and the Fuel Forward Foundation are fueling hope forward—one gallon at a time.

For media inquiries and speaking engagements, contact Women Entrepreneurs Inc. weinc.co | melissa@weinc.co

For franchise information, visit juicedfuel.com or contact caroline@juicedfuel.com.

