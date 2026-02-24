Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Aid Access GmbH, Aid Access B.V. (collectively “Aid Access”), Remy Coeytaux, and Rebecca Gomperts, who operate an international abortion-by-mail enterprise that illegally ships abortion-inducing drugs into Texas in open defiance of state law.

According to its own website, Aid Access openly advertises that it “provide[s] abortion services to all 50 U.S. states including Texas” and ships abortion-inducing drugs to “Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, or anywhere else in the State of Texas.” The organization further claims it has facilitated more than 200,000 abortions nationwide since 2018.

Aid Access’s illegal conduct is not hypothetical. These unlawful shipments have had real and devastating consequences for Texas families. In 2025, a Nueces County man allegedly used abortion-inducing drugs obtained from an out-of-state provider to secretly poison his girlfriend, resulting in the death of their unborn child. Despite tragedies like this, Aid Access continues to market and distribute abortion drugs to Texas residents in open defiance of Texas law.

“Every unborn child is a life worth protecting, and Texas law reflects that fundamental truth. Radicals sending abortion-inducing drugs into our state will be held accountable for ending innocent life,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will defend the lives of the unborn and relentlessly enforce our state’s pro-life laws against Aid Access and other radicals like it.”

In January 2026, Attorney General Paxton announced a similar lawsuit against a Delaware-based nurse practitioner.

