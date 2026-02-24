ADOT, Homeless ID Project welcome new mobile kiosks

PHOENIX – Mobile kiosks are allowing the Homeless ID Project and the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division to expand efforts to provide state-issued driver licenses and ID cards for those experiencing homelessness.

These kiosks, which connect directly with the MVD, allow the Homeless ID Project to serve individuals at locations beyond the Key Campus in downtown Phoenix, which has offered MVD services since July 2023. One kiosk will serve multiple communities across the Valley and a second will provide services in the Tucson area.

The kiosks will expand the mission of the Homeless ID Project in providing documents, including state-issued IDs and replacement copies of birth certificates from all 50 states.

“An ID is more than just a piece of plastic – it’s a key that unlocks opportunity,” said Rick Mitchell, Executive Director of the Homeless ID Project. “Last year, 70 percent of our clients told us they want an ID so they can get a job. These kiosks allow us to meet clients where they are and help more people reclaim their independence and rebuild their lives.”

The kiosks were donated by Kyndryl, a leading provider of mobile biometric and credential authentication solutions that has been partnering with ADOT MVD for over a decade to provide a secure and convenient way to conduct services online.

MVD’s coordination with the Homeless ID Project began by enabling clients experiencing instability or homelessness to visit a TeleMVD office on the Key Campus to get replacement driver licenses or state IDs, without having to find transportation several miles to the nearest MVD office.

About ADOT MVD:

Provides highway infrastructure and transportation services while safely connecting Arizonans and empowering our economy. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division processed 15 million transactions during the previous fiscal year, nearly half of those were online through azmvdnow.gov, getting you out of the line and safely on the road.

About Homeless ID Project:

Homeless ID Project is a privately funded nonprofit whose mission is to empower homeless individuals and families to rebuild their lives by providing the critical first step of identification replacement services. The agency was founded in 1988 by Reverend Gerald Roseberry following a month of self‐imposed homelessness during which he discovered that many individuals experiencing homelessness wanting to get a job or find housing had no access to replacement documents that had been lost, stolen, or left behind. The agency now serves the community from two permanent locations and 12 shared space locations. More information is available at homelessidproject.org/.