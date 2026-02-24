Ignite Digital Partners with SCORE to Host Exclusive Webinar on SEO Strategies for Small Businesses

Ignite Digital and SCORE share a practical SEO roadmap helping small businesses boost local traffic, drive online orders, and avoid costly marketing mistakes.

If customers can't find your business online, they can't buy from you” — Jaz Seehra

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignite Digital, a leading full-service digital marketing agency, recently partnered with SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, to present a comprehensive educational webinar aimed at helping small businesses master search engine optimization ( SEO ).The free virtual event, titled "Your SEO Roadmap: How to Get Your Website Found Online," took place on February 10, 2026. The session was led by Jaz Seehra, Business Development Manager at Ignite Digital, who guided attendees through the crucial steps required to improve online visibility and drive revenue without relying on complex technical jargon.In today's crowded digital landscape, being invisible on Google often means leaving money on the table for small businesses. Recognizing this challenge, Ignite Digital and SCORE teamed up to provide a practical, actionable roadmap tailored specifically for entrepreneurs and small business owners."If customers can't find your business online, they can't buy from you," said Jaz Seehra, Business Development Manager at Ignite Digital. "Our goal with this webinar was to strip away the unnecessary terminology and focus on what actually moves the needle for small business websites. We wanted every attendee to leave with a clear plan to turn their website into a reliable, long-term asset."Addressing Today's Top Small Business SEO QuestionsTo provide maximum value, the presentation was designed to directly address the most pressing queries business owners are currently asking search engines and AI assistants. During the event, Seehra provided authoritative insights on the following key topics:What small business SEO checklist should I follow to turn website visitors into customers?The webinar detailed a foundational conversion-focused checklist, emphasizing the alignment of user search intent with clear on-page calls-to-action, compelling meta tags, and high-quality content that builds trust and guides the buyer's journey.What is the best SEO for small business e-commerce sites wanting to increase online orders?For online retailers, the most effective strategy involves prioritizing technical SEO elements like lightning-fast page load times, implementing product schema markup, and writing highly specific, keyword-rich product descriptions that capture high-intent buyers.Which ranking factors matter most in local SEO for small businesses that want more walk-ins and bookings?The roadmap revealed that an optimized Google Business Profile, geo-targeted localized keywords, and consistent NAP (Name, Address, Phone) citations across directories are the undisputed drivers for capturing local foot traffic and service bookings.What common mistakes in search engine optimization for small businesses waste money and limit sales?Attendees learned how to avoid costly pitfalls, such as neglecting mobile-first design, burning budgets on overly broad or highly competitive keywords instead of niche long-tail phrases, and publishing thin content that fails to answer the customer's actual questions.Building Long-Term Digital AssetsBeyond answering these critical questions, the one-hour session also trained attendees on how to write click-worthy title tags and use SEO to level the playing field against much larger corporate competitors.Ignite Digital brings over 15 years of industry expertise to this partnership. Since 2008, the agency has helped clients across various industries generate millions of dollars and hundreds of leads through comprehensive digital strategies, including SEO, Paid Ads, Website Development, and AI SEO Optimization.For more information about Ignite Digital and its suite of digital marketing services, please visit www.ignitedigital.com . To learn more about SCORE’s upcoming workshops and mentoring opportunities, visit www.score.org About Ignite DigitalEstablished in 2008, Ignite Digital is a premier Digital Marketing company dedicated to driving growth through data-driven strategies. Ignite Digital helps clients across various industries achieve sustainable online growth through full-service strategies, including SEO, Paid Search, Website Development, and AI SEO Optimization.About SCORESince 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, counseling and business education workshops to small business owners across the nation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.