Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group Named 2026 Best Financial Institution in Sewickley

Michael Battalini’s Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group earns 2026 recognition for retirement income and asset protection services

SEWICKLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group has been named the 2026 Best Financial Institution in Sewickley, Pennsylvania by BusinessRate, a business recognition platform powered by verified consumer reviews and public rating data.The award recognizes financial institutions in Sewickley that demonstrate consistent client satisfaction and strong overall review performance.The Sewickley-based firm, led by President and CEO Michael Battalini , specializes in retirement income planning, principal protection strategies, and tax-efficient financial planning for retirees and pre-retirees throughout Sewickley and the greater Pittsburgh region.“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us,” said Battalini. “Our focus has always been helping individuals protect what they’ve worked a lifetime to build while creating reliable income strategies designed to last throughout retirement.”A Focus on Retirement Income and Principal ProtectionPittsburgh Wealth Management Group provides planning strategies centered on:Retirement income planningFixed index annuity solutionsPrincipal protection from market volatilityTax-efficient retirement distribution strategiesLegacy and beneficiary coordinationFederal employee and TSP rollover planningAs market volatility and retirement longevity risks continue to concern many Americans, the firm’s approach emphasizes structured income, downside protection, and long-term financial stability.Battalini holds the designation of Registered Financial Consultant (RFC) and is licensed in life, health, and annuity products. With more than two decades in financial services, he has built his practice around helping retirees reduce risk exposure while maintaining growth opportunities within defined risk parameters.Media Presence and Thought LeadershipIn addition to leading Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Battalini is the longtime host of the weekly radio program Safe Retirement Radio, broadcast throughout the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. The program focuses on retirement income planning, risk management, Social Security timing considerations, annuity strategies, and tax-efficient retirement planning.Battalini has also collaborated with nationally recognized retirement income specialist Tom Hegna as a contributing author to the book “Don’t Worry, Retire Happy! Seven Steps to Retirement Security.” The book outlines structured strategies for creating lifetime income and reducing retirement uncertainty.Through radio education, public workshops, and one-on-one consultations, Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group continues to serve individuals seeking retirement clarity and income stability.Community Roots and Professional BackgroundMichael Battalini is a graduate of Quigley Catholic High School and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Robert Morris University.Beyond financial services, he serves as a board member of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame (Pittsburgh Chapter), supporting the recognition of athletic achievement and community leadership throughout Western Pennsylvania.As a lifelong member of the Pittsburgh region, Battalini remains actively involved in community initiatives and local professional networks.Recognition Reflects Client TrustThe 2026 Sewickley recognition by BusinessRate reflects measurable public review performance and client feedback.“This award belongs to our clients as much as it does to our firm,” Battalini added. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve families in Sewickley and throughout the Pittsburgh area, and we remain committed to helping them navigate retirement with clarity and confidence.”About Pittsburgh Wealth Management GroupPittsburgh Wealth Management Group is a Sewickley-area financial services firm specializing in retirement income planning, asset protection strategies, and insurance-based financial solutions. The firm serves individuals and families throughout Sewickley, Pittsburgh, and surrounding communities.The firm offers complimentary retirement consultations for individuals seeking to evaluate income planning options, principal protection strategies, and tax-efficient retirement solutions.For more information, visit www.pwmg1.com or call 412-801-SAFE.

financial freedom podcast with michael battalini

