Shamrock Roofing and Construction Returns as Proud Sponsor of the 2026 Kansas City American Heart Association Heart Ball

KANSAS, KS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Roofing and Construction, one of the Midwest's most trusted residential and commercial roofing companies, is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of the 2026 Kansas City American Heart Association Heart Ball, scheduled for February 21, 2026, at The Loews Kansas City Hotel. The event is chaired by Greg Cotton, Midwest President of The BR Companies, and Jen Peters.

For Shamrock Roofing, this sponsorship is not a business decision. It is a personal one.

A Story That Starts With a Sinus Infection

Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction, did not set out to become a heart health advocate. What he thought was a routine sinus infection turned into a life-altering medical journey that included the implantation of a cardiac assist device and ultimately a full heart transplant. The experience changed everything about how he approaches leadership, community, and the responsibility that comes with running a company that touches the lives of tens of thousands of families across the Midwest.

Today, Garen is not only a heart transplant survivor. He is one of the American Heart Association's most visible and committed advocates in the Kansas City region, using his platform as a business leader to bring awareness to a disease that claims more lives in the United States each year than any other.

"Shamrock Roofing and Construction is proud to once again sponsor the Kansas City American Heart Association Heart Ball," said Robyn Adams, on behalf of Shamrock Roofing and Construction. "This cause is deeply personal for our Executive Director, Garen Armstrong, who is a heart transplant survivor. What started as a health scare, what Garen thought was just a sinus infection, turned into a life-changing journey that included an implant device and eventually a full heart transplant. That experience gave Garen a new perspective on life and leadership: every day is a gift, and giving back isn't optional. Having served as Heart Ball Chair in 2024, Shamrock's commitment to the American Heart Association goes beyond writing a check. Our entire team believes in the mission of advancing equitable heart health for every community we serve. As a company built on protecting families and homes, supporting research that protects families' health is a natural extension of who we are."

From Heart Ball Chair to Returning Sponsor

In 2024, Garen Armstrong served as Chair of the Kansas City Heart Ball, bringing his personal story of survival to the forefront of one of the region's most prominent philanthropic events. His story was featured on KMBC Kansas City News, where he spoke openly about his transplant experience and his commitment to encouraging organ donation across the Midwest. The sold-out event brought together hundreds of Kansas City community leaders, business owners, and healthcare advocates united around a single mission.

The 2025 Kansas City Heart Ball raised more than 1.25 million dollars for the American Heart Association, a testament to the generosity of a community that understands what is at stake. Shamrock Roofing was proud to be part of that effort and returns in 2026 with the same level of commitment and purpose.

Why This Cause Reflects Who Shamrock Is

Shamrock Roofing and Construction has built its reputation over nearly five decades on a straightforward promise: protect the families who trust us. That promise extends beyond rooflines. It shows up in the way the company hires and trains its team members, in the way it engages with the communities it serves across eight states, and in the causes it chooses to stand behind.

Heart disease does not discriminate by zip code, income level, or background. It touches the same kinds of families that Shamrock serves every day. Supporting the American Heart Association's mission of advancing equitable heart health for all communities is not a departure from Shamrock's core identity. It is an expression of it.

For tickets or to support the Heart Ball, visit www.kcheartball.org or contact Jackie.McMahon@heart.org

About the 2026 Kansas City Heart Ball

The 2026 Kansas City American Heart Association Heart Ball will be held on February 21, 2026, at The Loews Kansas City Hotel. The event is chaired by Greg Cotton, Midwest President of The BR Companies, and Jen Peters. Proceeds from the Heart Ball support the American Heart Association's research, education, and community health initiatives across the Kansas City region and beyond.

For more information about Shamrock Roofing and Construction, visit shamrockroofer.com or call (913) 850-6556.

About Shamrock Roofing and Construction

Founded in 1977, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is a family-owned, multi-generational roofing company headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. With 18 locations across eight states, including Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas, Shamrock provides residential and commercial roofing services built on nearly five decades of community trust. The company offers free inspections, transparent estimates, flexible financing, and manufacturer-backed warranties on every project.

