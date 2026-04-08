Summer Camp Registration Now Open for Arts Garage’s “PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp”

Arts Garage Logo PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp

Second-year program builds on Set the Stage legacy, offering immersive theatre training for youth ages 8–15

My son had a blast… we are back next year for sure.” — A "PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp" Parent

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, announced that registration is now open for PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp, a four-week immersive theatre program designed for youth ages 8–15. Now in its second year, PLACES! continues Arts Garage’s longstanding commitment to arts education, building on more than five successful years of its former Set the Stage youth theatre program.Running throughout July, the day camp takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and provides hands-on instruction from working theatre professionals. Each week focuses on a different theatre discipline and concludes with a Friday showcase performance for family and friends.Families may register for $500 per week or enroll in all four weeks for $1,500. Scholarships are available, and early registration is encouraged as space is limited.Summer 2026 ScheduleWeek 1 (July 6–10): Technical Theatre & PlaywritingCampers explore stage design, lighting and sound, costumes, props, and scriptwriting before presenting original scenes and monologues at week’s end.Week 2 (July 13–17): ImprovisationStudents build teamwork and confidence through improvisation games and exercises, learning multiple improv styles and performing in a live showcase.Week 3 (July 20–24): Musical TheatreCampers receive group singing and dance instruction focused on storytelling through song and prepare a choreographed Broadway-style number.Week 4 (July 27–31): ActingParticipants learn foundational stage acting techniques through ensemble work, confidence-building games, and performance exercises.Parents and students consistently praise the camp’s supportive and engaging environment. “My son had a blast… we are back next year for sure,” shared one parent, while a camper noted that “the staff were really cool and fun to be around,” adding that instructors were “fun, kind, and supportive.”To learn more and register for PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp, visit https://artsgarage.org/events/category/places/ About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

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