Martel Matthews Expands Leadership and Business Advisory Platform in Houston

Martel Matthews

Houston-based insurance executive continues structured planning initiatives alongside insurance and media operations

Leadership requires clarity, structure, and consistent follow-through” — Martel Matthews

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martel Matthews, a Houston-based entrepreneur and insurance executive, announced the continued expansion of his leadership and business advisory platform, Martel Takes Charge, as he advances ongoing initiatives across insurance services and media operations.

Matthews is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trustavio Insurance, an independent life and health insurance agency serving clients across Texas and other states. Through Trustavio Insurance, Matthews oversees coverage planning services that include life insurance, health insurance, and Medicare-related coverage planning, based on individual client needs and applicable guidelines.

Martel Takes Charge operates as a structured advisory platform designed to support entrepreneurs and business owners seeking improved operational organization, leadership development, and long-term planning education. Engagements are tailored to the organization’s goals and may be delivered through private advisory sessions and business planning consultations.

“Leadership requires clarity, structure, and consistent follow-through,” said Matthews. “The goal is to help business leaders evaluate operations, strengthen alignment, and approach long-term planning in an organized and disciplined way.”

Advisory Focus Areas

Advisory engagements are developed based on organizational needs and may include:

Business structuring and operational review

Leadership alignment and management planning

Long-term planning education related to wealth and legacy goals

Coordination considerations related to insurance and trust planning strategies

Workflow organization, CRM systems, and digital process planning

The platform emphasizes structured evaluation and strategic planning rather than standardized, one-size-fits-all programming.

Executive Leadership and Business Operations

In addition to his role at Trustavio Insurance, Matthews leads media and marketing initiatives through Black Wall St. Media & Marketing, which supports entrepreneurs and organizations with digital marketing and media services. His experience across insurance, operations, and digital media informs an advisory approach that integrates organizational development principles with practical planning systems.

Ongoing Initiatives

Current initiatives include:

Expanding operational capacity and service reach through Trustavio Insurance

Supporting financial literacy and long-term planning education efforts

Continuing development of media operations through Black Wall St. Media & Marketing

Increasing availability of structured leadership and business advisory sessions

About Martel Matthews

Martel Matthews is a Houston-based entrepreneur, business strategist, and licensed insurance professional. He is the Founder and CEO of Trustavio Insurance, an independent life and health insurance agency serving clients across Texas and other states. He also leads business and media initiatives through Black Wall St. Media & Marketing and provides structured advisory services through Martel Takes Charge, focusing on operational clarity and long-term organizational development.

Media Contact:

Martel Matthews

Phone: 281-870-6740

Website: www.martelmatthews.com

Social Media: @blackwall.st | @marteltakescharge

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.