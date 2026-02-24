Rise in Strike 3 Holdings Lawsuits Drives Demand for Specialized Defense Attorneys - Shuttleworth Law Responds

We are the shield between our clients and an aggressive and effective litigation machine.” — Brad V. Shuttleworth

WENONAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As federal copyright infringement lawsuits filed by Strike 3 Holdings, LLC continue to increase nationwide, individuals facing subpoenas and legal action are seeking experienced legal representation from a qualified Strike 3 Holdings lawyer . In response to this growing demand, Shuttleworth Law P.C. is expanding its focused defense services for clients nationwide who are accused of alleged peer-to-peer copyright infringement.A search of PACER, the federal court’s docket access platform, reveals that Strike 3 Holdings filed 4,082 federal copyright infringement lawsuits in 2025. That amounts to them shelling out more than $1.65 million in filing fees alone to vindicate their copyright interests in their adult motion pictures. Additional searches of PACER data show no signs of them slowing down in 2026.Strike 3 Holdings is known for aggressively pursuing their copyright interests in federal courts, usually initiating cases against unnamed “John Doe” defendants by subpoenaing internet service providers for subscriber information to find the likely infringer. These lawsuits can move quickly, so individuals need to fully understand their legal rights or potential defenses before making unnecessary moves, in court or outside court.“Most people don’t realize how serious these cases are until they receive a notice of subpoena from their internet service provider or being served with a federal complaint with their own name as the defendant,” said Brad V. Shuttleworth, Esq., founder of Shuttleworth Law P.C. “Having an experienced Strike 3 Holdings defense attorney early in the process can make a significant difference in protecting privacy and minimizing legal exposure. Doing so helps people understand which defenses work and which ones don’t work, and it enables them to mitigate risk early in the process.”Shuttleworth Law P.C.’s intellectual property defense team provides comprehensive legal representation tailored specifically to Strike 3 Holdings matters. The firm’s Strike 3 Holdings lawyer services include analyzing allegations and subpoenas, explaining the realities of filing a motion to quash in these cases, and creating strategies that protect clients from unnecessary financial and reputational harm. They have handled hundreds of cases against Strike 3 Holdings and have expert-level understanding of the process.Shuttleworth provides an example, stating: “Many people think they have to file a motion to quash just because the notice from their internet service provider mentioned a motion to quash. That’s not the case. The subpoena that Strike 3 Holdings serves on internet service providers is pre-approved by a judge, so the judge has already found that the subpoena is proper. I make sure that people don’t waste time and money on the wrong moves.”As courts continue to see a rise in these cases, Shuttleworth Law P.C. emphasizes that defendants should not admit liability or attempt to handle matters alone. Early intervention by a skilled Strike 3 Holdings defense attorney will help identify procedural weaknesses, preserve anonymity when possible, and develop a defense strategy aligned with each client’s unique situation.“We are the shield between our clients and an aggressive and effective litigation machine,” Shuttleworth added. “We focus on smart, strategic defense, and we focus on the important things that enable our clients to make informed decisions. That saves them tons of money that they may have lost otherwise.”Individuals nationwide who have received a subpoena, notice, or lawsuit related to Strike 3 Holdings are encouraged to consult with a qualified attorney promptly.To learn more about Shuttleworth Law’s Strike 3 Holdings lawyer and Strike 3 Holdings defense attorney services, or to request a free consultation, visit our website page for Strike 3 Holdings cases

