Doc In The Mix Builds Momentum as Southern Soul Continues Its Nationwide Rise

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Doc In The Mix Builds Momentum Nationwide as New Southern Soul Releases Keep Fans Dancing

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GULF COAST — Southern Soul is experiencing another major wave of popularity, and Doc In The Mix continues to prove why the project has become one of the genre's fastest-growing names. With a string of new releases, high-energy live performances, and an expanding fan base stretching well beyond the Gulf Coast, Doc In The Mix is building impressive momentum heading into the release of several highly anticipated singles.

Known for creating music that naturally brings people together, Doc In The Mix has developed a sound that blends the heart of traditional Southern Soul with fresh production and irresistible rhythms. Whether the music is playing at festivals, family reunions, community events, pool parties, or neighborhood cookouts, the response is almost always the same, people get out of their seats and head straight to the dance floor.

That growing excitement has continued throughout 2026.

In June, Doc In The Mix released the upbeat single "Git Wit U," which quickly found its way onto Southern Soul playlists and dance events throughout the region. Adding to the anticipation, a preview of the official "Git Wit U" line dance video recently surfaced online, creating even more buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the full video release.

The momentum didn't slow there.

July brought the release of another crowd favorite, "Monkey Bizness," a lively single that continues building traction with Southern Soul audiences who appreciate music that celebrates fun, fellowship, and good times. The song has become another strong addition to the growing Doc In The Mix catalog and further demonstrates why the project continues attracting listeners across the country.

Even more excitement is just around the corner.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of "Buckle Shuffle," one of the most anticipated songs in the Doc In The Mix lineup. Scheduled for release on August 12, 2026, the single is expected to introduce another signature line dance that organizers believe could quickly become a staple at Southern Soul events nationwide.

Following closely behind is "Pain Killer," set for release on September 4, 2026. With consecutive releases keeping listeners engaged throughout the summer, Doc In The Mix is positioning itself for one of its strongest years yet.

The growing popularity of the music has been equally evident on stage.

One of the year's standout performances came during MOB Fest, where Doc In The Mix once again demonstrated the energy and crowd engagement that have become synonymous with the project. Attendees packed the venue as familiar songs filled the room, and before long, audiences were dancing together in the same way fans experienced just months earlier during the WAMC Net Radio Beach Party in Pensacola Beach, Florida.

Sponsored by AMC Consultants Global Music, the Pensacola Beach event introduced many first-time listeners to the Doc In The Mix experience. As soon as the music began, the Doc In The Mix Dancers took over the dance floor, leading crowd favorites and inviting beachgoers to join the celebration. Families, tourists, and longtime Southern Soul fans quickly became part of the performance, transforming the beachfront gathering into one of the event's most memorable moments.

That ability to create connection has become one of the defining characteristics of Doc In The Mix.

Southern Soul has always been about more than music. It represents fellowship, celebration, and community. Doc In The Mix embraces those traditions while introducing new songs and line dances that appeal to audiences of all ages.

Favorites including "Git Wit U," "Monkey Bizness," "Junky Trunk Gang," "Pain Killer," and the soon-to-be-released "Buckle Shuffle" continue expanding the project's reach while reinforcing its reputation as one of Southern Soul's most exciting emerging brands.

Streaming numbers, enthusiastic audience responses, and increasing demand for live performances all point to the same conclusion: Doc In The Mix is connecting with listeners well beyond the Gulf Coast.

At a time when Southern Soul continues gaining national recognition, the project has become part of a movement introducing new audiences to the genre while giving longtime fans fresh music they can enjoy for years to come.

As anticipation builds for the releases of "Buckle Shuffle" and "Pain Killer," Doc In The Mix shows no signs of slowing down. With each new single, each live performance, and each packed dance floor, the project continues proving that Southern Soul remains one of the most vibrant and engaging genres in independent music today.

Fans can stream Doc In The Mix on Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, and other major digital platforms.

For the latest music releases, videos, tour updates, and more information, visit:

https://docinthemix.amc500.com/

With new music arriving throughout the summer and audiences continuing to grow nationwide, Doc In The Mix is doing more than releasing songs, it's helping keep the spirit of Southern Soul alive, one dance floor at a time.

Short Film- Doc In The Mix- Monkey Bizness

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