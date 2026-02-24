BNB Plus Corp. (BNBX) Receives Two New Orders for LineaDNA™ from Genetic Medicine Developers

Inclusive of this recent order, LineaRx expects to ship over $1.5 million of LineaDNA to customers in the diagnostic and genetic medicines markets in the first half of calendar year 2026. At a current value of $598 per token, the Company’s BNB treasury stands at more than $10.7 million as of February 23, 2026, more than double BNBX’s current market cap.

Provides Updated on BNB Token Holdings and Operating Company Performance

BNB Plus Corp. (NASDAQ:BNBX)

We believe our continued engagements with top-tier customers demonstrates both the technical excellence of our LineaDNA platform and our continued operational execution.” — Clay Shorrock, President and CEO of BNBX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) ("BNBX" or the "Company") today announced that its biopharmaceutical subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc. ("LineaRx"), has received two new orders for LineaDNA from well-established developers of genetic medicines. Production and shipment of both orders is expected to be completed prior to June 2026.BNB Plus (Nasdaq: BNBX) is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the comprehensive profile at https://b2idigital.com/bnbx "We're pleased to receive these new orders from leading genetic medicine companies,” said Clay Shorrock, President and CEO of BNBX. “We believe our continued engagements with top-tier customers demonstrates both the technical excellence of our LineaDNA platform and our continued operational execution."The Company also provided a brief corporate update.Enterprise Value and Strong Operating PerformanceLineaRx continues to demonstrate strong operational performance. The Company recently received a $1.2 million accelerated LineaDNA order, representing the largest LineaDNA order in its history. Inclusive of this recent order, LineaRx expects to ship over $1.5 million of LineaDNA to customers in the diagnostic and genetic medicines markets in the first half of calendar year 2026, with approximately 8 grams of DNA expected to ship in the current quarter.The Company also continues to focus on enhancing operational efficiency and driving cost savings across its business operations. BNBX has implemented comprehensive cost reduction initiatives, streamlining operations and achieving approximately $3 million in estimated annual cost savings in the legacy LineaRx business. In addition, the Company recently completed its move into a new smaller corporate headquarters, resulting in expected additional annualized cost savings of over $600,000.Building on cost optimization and manufacturing strength, the Company anticipates LineaRx will demonstrate strong financial improvement in FY26Q2 and beyond.BNB Token Holdings and Digital Asset PortfolioThe Company maintains significant holdings of BNB tokens and OBNB trust units as part of its digital asset portfolio. At a current value of $598 per token, the Company’s BNB treasury stands at more than $10.7 million as of February 23, 2026, more than double BNBX’s current market cap.About BNB Plus Corp.BNB Plus unlocks streamlined access to the Binance ecosystem, delivering non-directional yield strategies and long BNB exposure, powering the future of blockchain through a transparent, actively managed BNB treasury. The Company’s differentiated strategy blends sophisticated DeFi yield generation with Binance-native opportunities, unlocking access to high-performance digital assets for investors traditionally excluded from the space. Formerly Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., BNB Plus continues to commercialize the Company’s proprietary nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.About LineaDNA™LineaDNA is LineaRx's proprietary cell-free DNA production platform offering a superior alternative to conventional plasmid-based methods. Leveraging the company's expertise in large-scale PCR, LineaDNA produces high-fidelity DNA free of adventitious sequences with rapid scalability and chemical modification compatibility. The platform generates DNA constructs from 100 base pairs to 20 kilobases in quantities from milligrams to grams under RUO, GLP, and GMP quality standards, serving genetic medicine and diagnostic markets.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “estimate,” “expect,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and address various matters including, without limitation, statements relating to future financial and operating condition and performance, anticipated cost savings, the anticipated ability to produce and ship LineaDNA deliveries, the future operating performance of the Company's LineaRx subsidiary and/or the LineaDNA platform, and other projections or statements of plans and objectives.These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions, risks relating to the Company’s operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of BNB and other cryptocurrencies, the illiquidity of the OBNB trust units owned by the Company, risks related to the Company’s ability to raise and deploy capital effectively, risks relating to an unproven yield generation strategy, the risk that the price of the Company’s common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds, risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company does and will operate, risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, risks related to the unknown returns, liquidity and/or token accumulation that the Company’s BNB treasury strategy will generate, risks relating to market volatility, cybersecurity and custody of digital assets, potential changes in laws or accounting standards relating to cryptocurrency, and regulatory developments affecting BNB or other digital assets, the unknown future customer demand for DNA produced by its LineaRx subsidiary and/or its LineaDNA platform, the unknown future amount of revenues and profits that will result from its LineaRx subsidiary and/or its LineaDNA platform, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.Visit www.BNB.plus for more information.Investor Relations:John Ragozzino Jr., CFABnB@icrinc.comMedia:

BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) announced that its biopharmaceutical subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.