Payment Processing Company Easy Pay Direct Launches Beyond a Million Awards Honoring $1M–$100M+ Businesses

10 Million Award

New awards program recognizes businesses that have processed $1M–$100M+ in verified lifetime revenue.

In a market where numbers are often self-reported, this program recognizes what has actually been achieved. It is verified, measurable, and reflects real scale.” — Brad Weimert

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easy Pay Direct today announced the official launch of the Beyond a Million Awards , a new recognition program honoring businesses who have processed more than $1 million in verified revenue through the company’s payment platform.The program recognizes businesses that have reached $1 million, $10 million, $50 million, and $100 million or more in lifetime processing volume through Easy Pay Direct. Each milestone is based on documented transaction data processed through the platform.Designed to highlight measurable business growth across industries, the Beyond a Million Awards celebrate entrepreneurs who have built scalable companies supported by stable payment infrastructure.“Many entrepreneurs aspire to build companies at this level, but relatively few reach these milestones with verified transaction volume,” said Brad Weimert, Founder and CEO of Easy Pay Direct. “In a market where numbers are often self-reported, this program recognizes what has actually been achieved. It is verified, measurable, and reflects real scale.”Award Tiers:BAM Award — $1 million+BAM X Award — $10 million+BAM 50 Award — $50 million+BAM 100 Award — $100 million+Each recipient receives a custom-designed physical award featuring their company name and milestone level. Honorees may also be featured across Easy Pay Direct media channels.Among the many businesses that have already qualified, a small selection of Beyond a Million Award winners includes:Cole Gordon, Closers.io — BAM 50 and BAM 100 recipient (over $100 million in lifetime processing volume).Todd Ehrlich, Kill Cliff — BAM X recipient (over $10 million in lifetime processing volume).Chase Chappell, Ads Mastery — BAM recipient (over $1 million in lifetime processing volume).Learn more about the Beyond a Million Awards:About Easy Pay DirectEasy Pay Direct is a payment gateway and merchant account provider serving high-growth businesses across eCommerce, SaaS, digital products, coaching, and retail. The company provides fully underwritten merchant accounts, multiple backend banking relationships, and infrastructure designed for long-term stability and scale.

