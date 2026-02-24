BRIDGET MULVENNA NAMED ONE OF IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Bridget Mulvenna at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Bridget Mulvenna, Vice President of Business Development for Capital Rx, has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in her field.Inclusion in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is a prestigious honor, awarded to only 50 professionals worldwide who exemplify courage, vision, and lasting impact in their fields. These honorees are chosen for their resilience, passion, and transformative contributions to society. Each will have a dedicated chapter in Volume 5 of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, set for release in 2026. Bridget Mulvenna will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of industry experience, Mrs. Mulvenna has established herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she is the Vice President of Business Development at Capital Rx. Deeply passionate about the pharmacy industry, Mrs. Mulvenna focuses on the pharmacy supply chain and the complex factors influencing medication pricing. Throughout her career, she has played a key role in driving growth initiatives and building strong relationships with consultants, pharmacy professionals, and employee benefits brokers. Currently, she specializes in selling pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and working closely with self-funded plan sponsors. As she looks toward the future, her mission is clear: to use her expertise to educate and empower others in navigating the path to the most affordable access to the life-saving medications they need.Before launching her professional career, Mrs. Mulvenna pursued her studies at the University of New Orleans from 1990 to 1992 and subsequently graduated from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, where she served as a pharmacy technician. This early clinical experience ignited her passion for healthcare and laid a strong foundation for her distinguished career across management, pharmacy operations, healthcare systems, managed care, and the pharmaceutical industry. A dedicated autodidact, Mrs. Mulvenna continues to expand her knowledge through extensive independent study and ongoing professional education. Her unwavering commitment to lifelong learning reflects a dedication to excellence, adaptability, and the continual advancement of her multifaceted professional expertise.Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs. Mulvenna has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was awarded IAOTP's Empowered Woman of the Year and Top VP of Business Development of the Year 2025. She will receive her recent award, Top VP of Business Development of the Decade, as well as her newest selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026. Additionally, she has been recognized by Marquis Who's Who of Professional Women.Looking back, Mrs. Mulvenna attributes her success to her perseverance and the mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, singing, meditation, practicing yoga, and spending time with her husband and three sons. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bridget-mulvenna-1174786/ Watch her video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m85KkvpmGoI About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

