A Bilingual Expansion of The Entrepreneur’s Playbook Trilogy Reaches Global Readers

MONTREAL, MONTREAL, CANADA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Delisle’s The Entrepreneur’s Playbook trilogy, originally launched as a complete, practical guide for entrepreneurs, is now available worldwide in both English and French, expanding access to a broader international audience.The three-book series—INC, NEXT, and EXIT—has steadily attracted founders, business owners, and professionals looking for actionable guidance across the full entrepreneurial lifecycle.Rather than relying on abstract theory, the trilogy is grounded in Daniel’s experience building, scaling, and exiting over one hundred ventures across multiple industries. Each volume targets a distinct phase of the journey:• INC — focuses on launching and structuring a business with intention.• NEXT — explores growth execution, operations, systems, and long-term expansion.• EXIT — examines transition planning, valuation, succession, and strategic exits.Each chapter follows a consistent, structured format designed to blend clarity with real-world context:• The Author’s Path — personal entrepreneurial reflections• The Basics — strategic and financial frameworks• The Case Study — real-world business examplesThis approach helps readers understand not only what to do, but why decisions matter—and how mindset, timing, and execution shape outcomes.The bilingual release reflects Daniel’s commitment to making structured business knowledge accessible across language communities, while reinforcing the trilogy’s long-term purpose: to serve as a practical reference for entrepreneurs at every stage, from first launch to strategic transition.The complete trilogy is available in print and digital formats through major global retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Books, and other leading platforms.For media inquiries or additional information, visit:

