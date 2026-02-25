Mars Attacks! Space Job Training & Entertainment Center Coming To Shelby County, Tennessee

A State-of-the-Art Entertainment, Space, and Training Complex Plans Are Set for Memphis Tri-State Area

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greater Memphis is set to become home to a groundbreaking entertainment, tourism, job training, and event complex, thanks to the ambitious efforts of MAADIM Holdings. This newly established real estate development firm has spent over a year meticulously planning the project and has successfully secured $60 million through various investment banking strategies, and is looking to settle in the East Memphis area.The MAADIM Complex , named after the planet Mars (pronounced MA-A-DEEM), is slated for completion in 2029. It promises a unique, immersive intersensory experience that will appeal to both local and international audiences, enhancing Memphis's diverse tourism offerings. The complex aims to provide year-round, multi-generational activities, creating a vibrant hub for entertainment and learning. The founders recognize that the writing is on the wall that there will be new job advancement opportunities in the space sector, especially for civilian citizens with non-engineering training programs for students as early as high school. This sector is expected to have substantial growth over the next five years, and the MAADIM Complex project aims to support the job growth opportunities.Aside from its entertainment value, the project is poised to generate significant job opportunities for residents. It will also serve as a training and recruitment ground to support the burgeoning space industry, further solidifying Memphis's position as a leader in innovation and development.The MAADIM Complex team is dedicated to turning this vision into reality, ensuring that the Greater Memphis area becomes a premier destination for tourists and a thriving center for community growth and industry advancement.About MAADIM Holding - Founded by a career development expert with a comprehensive understanding of the distinct challenges within the fast-paced sector, MAADIM Holding, LLC strives to connect skilled professionals and pique the interest of students as young as high school with career opportunities at forward-thinking companies eager to advance space exploration and train talented individuals. More information forthcoming at www.maadimcomplex.com

