CityCenterDC launches national call for entries: ‘250 Years of American Style’ Public Art Installation CityCenterDC has been a destination for public art for more than a decade.

A call for multidisciplinary creators to explore 250 years of style, culminating in a winning installation in Palmer Alley

WASHINGTON, DC, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CityCenterDC today announced a national juried art competition, "250 Years of American Style," inviting artists and creative visionaries to explore the cultural power of American style through a bold, site-specific installation. The winning concept will debut in June 2026, suspended above the destination’s iconic Palmer Alley.The call for entries is now open.Positioned at the intersection of fashion, design, culture, and public art, the initiative invites visual artists, fashion and costume designers, architects, sculptors, set designers, students, and multidisciplinary creators to interpret the evolution of American identity through style, design, and creative expression.A distinguished jury of cultural leaders will select the winning concept, including:● Robin Givhan, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist● Jeffrey Wilkins, Vice President, Visual Merchandising – Americas, Gucci● Concetta Duncan, Head of Communications & Marketing, Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery● Caitlin Berry, Director, Irene & Richard Frary Gallery, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center● Pum Lefebure, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Design Army● Cory Frank, Chief Marketing Officer, Design Foundry● Timothy Lowery, Managing Director - Retail and Mixed Use, Hines“For more than a decade, CityCenterDC has served as a platform for public art and cultural expression in the nation’s capital,” said Timothy Lowery, Managing Director – Retail and Mixed-Use at Hines. “As a destination where fashion, architecture, and contemporary culture converge, we are honored to partner with leading voices in art and design to commission a landmark installation that reflects the creativity, innovation, and enduring influence of American style.”Artists are encouraged to consider America as both a visual language and a cultural force, shaped by pioneers in fashion, music, art, literature, food, and innovation. The winning concept will be realized as a multi-block suspended installation, transforming Palmer Alley into an immersive cultural experience.The artist will receive a $10,000 honorarium, and CityCenterDC will provide up to $100,000 in production funding to support fabrication and installation. If needed, Design Foundry will be available to collaborate on engineering and fabrication support to ensure the installation is executed safely and at the highest quality.CALL FOR PROPOSALS: ESSENTIAL DATES● Submission Deadline: April 15, 2026● Full Guidelines and Entry Portal: HERE ● Installation Exhibition: June 2026 – October 2026, in Palmer Alley at CityCenterDC.More information on submissions, visit citycenterdc.com/250style For more information and updates on CityCenterDC, please visit https://www.citycenterdc.com/ . Follow @CityCenterDC on social.###ABOUT CITYCENTERDCCITYCENTERDC ( www.citycenterdc.com ) is a unique, pedestrian-friendly, 10-acre mixed-use development located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C. Developed by Hines and Qatari Diar, the project is home to more than 221,000 square feet of retail space, 520,000 square feet of prime office space, 458 rental apartment units and 216 condominium units, a 360 room hotel, a 1,550-space parking garage, a public park, a central plaza, and pedestrian-oriented streets and alleyways.

