Sport, Arts and Culture commemorates International Mother Language Day

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) joined the global community in commemorating International Mother Language Day on 21 February 2026 under the theme “Youth Voices on Multilingual Education”.

International Mother Language Day, proclaimed by UNESCO (United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation), promotes linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism throughout the world. The 2026 theme highlights the importance of empowering young people so that they may actively participate in shaping inclusive multilingual education systems that recognise and value mother tongues as foundational to learning, identity and social cohesion. The theme emphasises access to multilingualism through education, information and interaction and that digital spaces should be in mother languages.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, emphasised that “the use of mother tongue languages in homes, schools, workplaces and public spaces strengthens social cohesion, preserves and transmits cultural heritage, and promotes meaningful participation in the social, economic and cultural life of the country”.

“We are a country of singers, composers and dancers, whose music is known worldwide, and many of these works of art are created and performed in our African languages. This means the world appreciates our languages and our cultural expressions. So should we!”

He made a call on all South Africans, particularly the youth, to become as good at speaking and debating as at dancing and singing.

“Let us embrace multilingualism and take pride in speaking, reading and writing in our indigenous languages, including through content creation,” said the Minister.

Minister McKenzie further emphasised that multilingual education needed to be a powerful tool to address inequality and improve learning outcomes: “Let us ensure that no one is left behind. Young people can play an important role in revitalising our languages and shaping the future of multilingual education to improve their learning outcomes.”

This year’s commemoration of International Mother Language Day coincides with the beginning of African Languages Week, initiated by the African Academy of Languages (ACALAN) and observed from 21-28 February 2026. The African Languages Week reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to the advancement, development and preservation of indigenous African languages in the country and on the continent as a whole.

The Department is committed to the development, promotion and preservation of languages and affirms that the right to use and speak one’s language is fundamental, essential for dignity and inclusion.

The Department is working on strengthening language access in the country.

It is seized with making amendments to the Use of Official Languages Act, 2012, to ensure that it strengthens language equity. A stakeholder consultation on the Use of Official Languages Amendment Draft Bill will be convened on 10–11 March 2026 in Gauteng.

There are still languages that do not enjoy parity of esteem, and sectors where the use of African languages lags behind. The Department is addressing this through initiating a National Language Summit that will take place on 16-17 March 2026 in the Western Cape and to which language stakeholders and the public are invited.

The Department is hosting this summit in partnership with the Pan South African Language Board and the South African Centre for Digital Language Resources.

Through these and other initiatives, the Department reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that African languages in general and mother languages in particular occupy their rightful place at the centre of South Africa’s democratic development and transformation agenda.

The Department encourages all citizens to celebrate their linguistic heritage, support multilingual education, and actively contribute in building a linguistically inclusive society.

