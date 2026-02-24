President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes return of South African men from Russian frontlines

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the return of the South African men who were lured into the battle lines between Russia and Ukraine by South African elements that remain under investigation.

The South African government working closely with the Russian government has secured a safe return of the men. This followed receipt of distressed calls for assistance to return home from seventeen (17) South African men between the ages of 20-39 years.

President Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Vladimir Putin who responded positively to his call to support the process of returning the men home.

President Putin had pledged his support during a telephone call with President Ramaphosa held on the 10th of February 2026.

Out of the seventeen men, four are already back in the country, while eleven will be on their way home soon. Two remain in Russia with one in a hospital in Moscow, while the other one is being processed before finalising his travel arrangements.

The South African embassy in Moscow will continue to monitor the individual that is in hospital until he has fully recovered to travel.

The investigation into the circumstances that led to the recruitment of these young men into mercenary activities is ongoing.

