KwaZulu-Natal Education on measures to stabilise operations at Nkodibe High School

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education confirms that the process to appoint a new principal at Nkodibe High School in the Mtubatuba, Somkhele area under the uMkhanyakude District, has stalled following allegations of irregularities that were formally reported to the Department.

In response, the Department convened a constructive stakeholder engagement meeting today with representatives of the School Governing Body (SGB), educators, parents, and traditional leadership to address the matter and restore stability at the school.

Following thorough deliberations, all parties reached a mutual agreement that the principal post

— which had become the central point of contention — will be re-advertised in full compliance with applicable legislation and departmental prescripts. The recruitment and selection process will be administered by the School Governing Body once the post has been officially re-advertised, ensuring transparency, fairness, and procedural integrity.

Stakeholders have further committed to normalising operations at the school. Teaching and learning will resume tomorrow, with learners, educators, and staff returning to school as scheduled.

The Department appreciates the cooperation demonstrated by all stakeholders, particularly traditional leadership, in prioritising the best interests of learners. We remain confident that this intervention will restore stability and safeguard the integrity of the appointment processes.

“The education of our learners remains our foremost priority", said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

