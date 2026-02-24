The Gauteng Provincial Government continues to strengthen road safety and traffic law enforcement through high-impact stop-and-search operations led by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Various operations form part of a coordinated strategy to tackle lawlessness, combat criminality, and improve compliance with traffic legislation, particularly within the public transport sector.

During the week of 16–22 February 2026, intensified operations were conducted across the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane. Operations were targeted at major public and scholar transport corridors identified as high-risk areas due to non-compliance and road safety violations.

As a result, the operations resulted in:

Nineteen (19) minibuses discontinued for failure to meet critical road safety requirements.

Sixty (60) vehicles issued with discontinue notices.

Defects identified included faulty brakes, worn tyres, broken headlights, defective brake lights or indicators, and cracked windscreens — all of which pose serious risks to road users.

In addition, officers further issued infringement notices to non-compliant public transport operators:

More than six hundred (600) manual infringement notices were issued.

Eight hundred and seventy-seven (877) electronic notices were processed using GTI’s advanced e-Force devices.

Further non-compliance identified during operations included:

Eighty-nine (89) minibus taxi operators found driving without valid driving licences

Fifty-four (54) minibuses operating without valid licence discs.

By law, driving a vehicle without being in possession of a driving licence is an offence, and the offender will be issued a fine. This can also lead to the offender having a criminal record and/or impoundment if no licensed driver is present to take over the vehicle.

Vehicle impoundments carry incremental monetary penalties for first and subsequent offences for public transport operators, in particular.

Officers also arrested fourteen (14) motorists for several serious offences:

Twelve (12) arrests for driving under the influence (DUI).

One (01) arrested for fraud.

One (01) arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has commended the GTI for its consistent and proactive enforcement approach. This, she added, reaffirms the Department’s zero-tolerance stance on negligence and non-compliance.

“These weekly results demonstrate our commitment to creating a safer, more compliant transport environment. The work of the Inspectorate to discontinue nineteen (19) minibuses, in a single week, sends a clear and uncompromising message that Gauteng will not tolerate criminality, corruption, or total disregard for road regulations,” stressed the MEC.

MEC Diale-Tlabela noted the stop-and-search operations are key pillars of the province’s quest for safer roads and traffic law enforcement strategy. Through sustained visibility and decisive action, the Inspectorate continues to bolster the province’s road safety message that lawlessness on public roads will not be tolerated.

The MEC added that discontinuation of unroadworthy vehicles is a necessary step in protecting lives on the province’s public roads.

She further pleaded for patience and understanding during these operations.

