MEC Isaac Sileku welcomes reopening of Kapteinsklip passenger rail line

Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, has welcomed the reopening of the Kapteinsklip passenger rail line in Mitchells Plain by PRASA, describing it as an important step in rebuilding the province’s public transport network and reducing pressure on congested roads. By shifting more commuters back to rail, the province aims to shorten travel times, ease strain on road infrastructure and support economic growth across the province.

“On 23 May 2025, we witnessed a significant milestone with the incremental recovery of the Central Line, marked by the resumption of services from Chris Hani Station. On 23 February 2026, we took another important step forward as the Kapteinsklip line, serving communities in Mitchells Plain, operated its first passenger service since 2020.

“While all stations along the corridor are now open, our work is not done. We are now focused on fixing signalling challenges to improve the frequency and reliability of trains. For commuters, this means moving towards a service where trains arrive every few minutes, not every hour, and one you can set your watch by,” said Minister Sileku.

While passenger rail is a national competence, the Western Cape Mobility Department continues to advocate for the devolution of this function to capable provincial and local authorities. In the interim, the Department has worked closely with PRASA over the past two years to accelerate recovery efforts, particularly on the Central Line, which was severely impacted by vandalism and unlawful occupation.

The National Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, has recently announced positive rail reforms, including provisions for third-party participation on branch lines. These reforms encourage investment and lay important institutional groundwork for eventual devolution. In addition, the Department of Transport is finalising the National Rail Bill, which will provide the legislative framework to enable greater collaboration across spheres of government and open the door for private sector participation.

“These developments reflect PRASA’s renewed commitment to restoring services, coupled with the Western Cape Government’s sustained advocacy. Together, we are working to rebuild passenger rail as a safe, reliable and affordable transport option for residents, and strengthens the province’s overall economy,” added Minister Sileku.

