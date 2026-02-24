Speaker Desbo Mohono welcomes Hon. Masego Jeannete as New Member of Provincial Legislature

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono has welcomed Hon. Masego Jeannette Ntuane as the new Member of the Provincial Legislature. This follows the passing on of the late Hon. Modiegi Dikolomela from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on 2 February 2026.

The EFF nominated Hon. Ntuane who hails from Taung and is a former Ward Councillor at the Greater Taung Local Municipality as the next candidate to fill the casual vacancy. In terms of section 107 of the Constitution, before a Member of the Legislature begin to perform his or her functions in the legislature, he or she must swear or affirm faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution in accordance with Schedule 2 of the Constitution.

Dr. Mohono said Hon. Ntuane will benefit the legislature on its three mandates of oversight, law making and public participation. “We welcome her as our Member as we believe that she will work hard on fulfilling the work of different Portfolio and Select Committees of the Legislature. We will continue to celebrate the spirit of the late Hon. Dikolomela who played a significant role on various Committees which include Agriculture and Economic Development as well as the Multiparty Women Caucus,” said Dr. Mohono.

Enquiries:

Mr. Kabo Letlhogela

Cell: 079 879 1448.

#GovZAUpdates