Toronto Auditor General Reports $10.3 Million in Workplace Fraud Losses Over Five Years

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto's Auditor General reported $10.3 million in actual and potential losses from workplace fraud over the past five years, with the city's fraud and waste hotline handling 697 complaints involving approximately 1,150 allegations in 2025 alone.According to the annual report, the most common substantiated complaints include subsidy fraud, irregular benefit claims, and time theft. The Auditor General's Office noted that complex complaints involving multiple allegations across several divisions have increased in recent years, requiring more time and resources to investigate.Common Fraud Schemes UncoveredThe report detailed several costly schemes. One employee collected three weeks of sick pay while working a second job, resulting in a $3,200 loss. Another submitted 85 fraudulent benefits claims totaling approximately $14,900. Package theft from city mailrooms accounted for $21,100 in missing items over two years. Larger-scale incidents included an attempted $2.5 million electricity contract fraud using a retired employee's credentials and a contractor that intentionally overbilled the city more than $1.1 million, a finding subsequently reported to the Toronto Police Service.The Auditor General noted that the impact extends beyond financial losses: workplace wrongdoing can damage employee morale and harm an organization's reputation.Broader Implications for EmployersRisk consultants say similar patterns are observed in private-sector investigations. Employee fraud often goes undetected for extended periods because losses are initially attributed to errors or external theft. Detection becomes more difficult when employees work remotely or hold roles with limited oversight, creating opportunities for unauthorized system access and record manipulation.The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, cited in the report, found that organizations with anonymous reporting hotlines detected fraud through tips at nearly twice the rate of those without, highlighting the value of structured internal controls.When Organizations Seek Third-Party SupportEmployment lawyers and risk consultants note that organizations increasingly seek third-party investigation support when internal reviews are insufficient or when legal proceedings are anticipated."Companies often seek outside support when internal reviews are inconclusive or when evidence must meet legal standards," says Mitchell Dubros, founder of Investigation Hotline. "There is also a clear line between legitimate workplace monitoring and invasion of privacy, which is why investigations must be conducted in compliance with Ontario law."Prevention and When to EscalateThe Auditor General's report recommends organizations maintain strong anti-fraud controls, including whistleblower protection policies, surprise audits, rotation of duties, and appropriate segregation of financial responsibilities. Where internal controls fail, professional investigation may be warranted, particularly when financial discrepancies cannot be explained internally, when warning signs emerge, or when documentation is needed for legal proceedings.City of Toronto officials stated they are "taking the report's findings seriously and are working with the Auditor General to prevent these issues from happening again."About Investigation HotlineInvestigation Hotline is a licensed Ontario private investigation firm with over 30 years of experience serving clients in Toronto, across Canada, and internationally. The firm specializes in workplace investigations , employee surveillance, digital forensics, corporate due diligence, and fraud investigation services. To learn more, visit investigationhotline.com or call +1 416-205-9114.

