SparQ by Kagool Is Certified by SAP® for clean core with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global — 24-Feb-26 Kagool announced today that its SparQ product is certified by SAP for clean core with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The certification helps organizations automate governed data pipelines from SAP S/4HANA Cloud into Microsoft Azure while preserving clean core principles and enabling trusted, audit-ready analytics and AI use cases.

“Maintaining a clean core while still enabling enterprise-wide reporting and AI innovation is one of the biggest challenges facing SAP customers today,” said Dan Barlow, Group CEO at Kagool. “SparQ provides an automated, governed data pipeline from SAP S/4HANA Cloud into Azure — creating a secure intelligence layer that empowers business-led analytics without compromising the integrity of the digital core. This certification reinforces that customers can extend SAP safely, accelerate insight delivery, and build trusted reporting at scale.”

SparQ is Kagool’s intelligent and governed enterprise data platform that integrates SAP S/4HANA Cloud with Microsoft Azure to unify data visibility, governance, security, transformation, and reporting enablement across the enterprise.

Importantly, SparQ is not a visualisation tool. Instead, it provides the governed, AI-ready data foundation that enables Power BI and other analytics platforms to operate with trusted, consistent, and compliant datasets.

Designed for CIOs, data leaders, and business teams seeking to modernise reporting without introducing risk into SAP, SparQ delivers:

• Automated, governed SAP-to-Azure data pipelines that standardise and transform SAP data into analytics-ready models

• Pre-built domain-specific data models across Finance, HR, Procurement, Inventory, and other core business areas

• Enterprise-grade data governance, including automated metadata enrichment, sensitivity classification, and compliance tagging

• End-to-end lineage tracking from SAP source tables through to reporting datasets

• Automated data quality monitoring and freshness tracking

• Centralised access controls, including RBAC, Row-Level Security (RLS), Column-Level Security (CLS), automated approval workflows, and full audit logging

• SAP BW Analyser capability that enables rapid discovery and rationalisation of legacy SAP BW environments — identifying duplicated data models and reports, analysing usage and volumetrics, estimating the number of new Azure models required, quantifying pipeline and model automation opportunities, and providing a structured migration roadmap with clear effort estimates

The SAP BW Analyser capability helps organisations reduce complexity and technical debt when transitioning from legacy BW reporting landscapes, ensuring that only rationalised, optimised, and governed data models are built in Azure.

By providing clean, standardised, and governed datasets in Azure, SparQ empowers citizen Power BI developers and business analysts to rapidly create reports and dashboards using trusted KPIs — without duplicating business logic, redefining metrics, or bypassing governance controls.

This approach enables decentralised report development within a centrally governed framework — accelerating insight delivery while eliminating the inconsistency, redundancy, and compliance risks often associated with fragmented reporting environments.

SparQ enables organisations to:

• Accelerate reporting and AI-ready insight delivery

• Reduce manual data preparation effort

• Rationalise and modernise legacy BW reporting landscapes

• Establish consistent, trusted KPIs across the enterprise

• Strengthen compliance and audit readiness

• Empower business-led analytics while maintaining centralised governance

• Preserve SAP S/4HANA Cloud clean core integrity

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for SparQ, Version 2.3 is SAP-certified for clean core with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their organizations.

About Kagool

Kagool is a global data and analytics consultancy specialising in SAP and Microsoft technologies. The company designs and delivers governed, secure, and AI-ready data platforms that help enterprises unlock trusted business insights while protecting the integrity of their core systems. By combining SAP expertise with Azure data platform capabilities, Kagool enables organisations to modernise reporting, rationalise legacy environments, strengthen compliance, and accelerate digital innovation at scale.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

