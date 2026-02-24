United States Medical Tourism Market to Reach USD 51.76 Billion by 2034 | CAGR of 5.76%

United States Medical Tourism Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMARC Group’s Latest Report Forecasts a CAGR of 5.76% from 2026–2034, with Increased Adoption of Specialized Treatments and Favorable Healthcare Infrastructure Supporting GrowthThe United States Medical Tourism Market is projected to witness significant growth over the next decade. According to IMARC Group’s latest research, the market was valued at USD 31.27 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 51.76 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.76% during 2026–2034.The rising inclination toward cost-effective, high-quality healthcare services, coupled with advancements in medical technologies and the growing popularity of specialty treatments, is driving the expansion of the medical tourism industry in the United States. In addition, increased patient mobility and strategic partnerships between healthcare providers and international facilitators are contributing to broader adoption and enhanced service penetration.Request a Free Sample Report:Key Market Statistics at a GlanceMarket Size (2025): USD 31.27 BillionProjected Size (2034): USD 51.76 BillionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 5.76% (2026–2034)Key Drivers: Rising demand for specialized care, cost advantages, advanced healthcare infrastructureWhat Is Fueling the United States Medical Tourism Market?The medical tourism market in the United States is gaining traction due to several transformative factors:Increasing Demand for High-Quality Healthcare AbroadPatients are seeking advanced treatments and specialized surgeries that may be more affordable or accessible outside their home country. U.S. medical institutions are establishing strategic partnerships to attract international patients.Rising Cost of Domestic HealthcareHigh treatment costs in many countries encourage patients to travel to destinations offering competitive pricing for complex surgeries, cosmetic procedures, and wellness services.Strong Healthcare InfrastructureThe United States is recognized for cutting-edge medical technologies, world-class facilities, and highly trained healthcare professionals, making it a preferred destination for medical tourists.Growth of Telemedicineand Pre-/Post-Treatment SupportTelehealth solutions and virtual consultations are simplifying patient journeys, from initial diagnosis to continuity of care, which enhances patient confidence in seeking treatment internationally.Detailed Segment AnalysisBy Treatment Type: Elective and Specialized Services LeadThe market is segmented by treatment categories, including elective surgeries, wellness and preventive care, dental procedures, fertility treatments, and others.Elective Surgeries — High Demand:Procedures such as orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and weight-loss surgery represent a significant share as patients seek cost-effective and timely care.Wellness & Preventive Care — Growing Popularity:Health assessment programs, detox therapies, and holistic wellness treatments attract international patients seeking preventive healthcare.Dental & Fertility Treatments — Emerging Segments:Cosmetic dentistry and fertility programs continue to grow as patients look for specialized expertise and bundled care packages.By Patient Source Region: International Inflow Remains KeyPatients from regions with limited access to advanced medical services or higher treatment costs are increasingly choosing the United States for medical tourism. The market is further supported by improved travel connectivity and patient facilitation services.Speak to an Expert for Customized Insights:Regional OutlookThe United States benefits from a strong network of leading hospitals, research centers, and specialty clinics concentrated in major metropolitan regions such as:Northeast Region: Renowned for cardiac care, oncology, and advanced diagnostics.West Coast: Known for wellness and preventive therapy centers.South: A growing hub for elective and orthopedic surgeries.Midwest: Recognized for cost-competitive treatment offeringsTrends Shaping the Future of Medical Tourism• Expansion of value-added care packages and integrated travel assistance• Growth of collaborations between international healthcare facilitators and U.S hospitals• Increasing adoption of telemedicine in patient engagement and follow-up care• Personalized treatment plans and concierge healthcare services• Focus on quality certifications and global healthcare standardsAbout the ReportThe United States Medical Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026–2034 report by IMARC Group offers comprehensive insights into market dynamics, competitive landscape, segmentation analysis, and future growth opportunities.Covered segments include:• Treatment Type (Elective, Wellness & Preventive Care, Dental, Fertility, Others)• Patient Source Region• Key Market Players and Strategic DevelopmentsThe report includes historical data, forward-looking projections, and expert analysis to support business decisions.Recent Developments:In October 2024, Hollywood CHA Hospital in Los Angeles entered into a medical tourism partnership with the Government of Guam to extend its healthcare services to residents of Guam. The collaboration is designed to improve access to advanced medical care, with dedicated coordinators assisting patients with appointment scheduling, travel arrangements, and accommodation. The partnership also includes coordination with insurance programs such as Medicare and Medicaid to streamline coverage and reimbursement processes.Customization options and post-purchase analyst support are available.Get Access to the Full ReportAccess the complete report here:Request a Free Sample ReportSpeak to an Analyst for Custom InsightsInquire Before BuyingAbout IMARC GroupIMARC Group is a leading global market research company providing data-driven insights and expert consulting services to businesses aiming to achieve long-term growth and competitive advantage. With an interdisciplinary team of industry analysts, IMARC delivers reliable market intelligence across Healthcare, Technology, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, and more.

